Almost half of Moria’s refugees are already in the new camp – Observe

Nearly half of the refugees displaced after the fire in the Moria camp in Greece are already in the new camp, still under construction, following the police operation launched on Thursday morning, the government said.

Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis assured this Thursday on the Greek island of Lesbos, outside Kará Tepé – where what many call the second Moria camp is being built – that at least 5,000 people have already entered the new facilities, while the police operation continues, so far, without incident.

Among these 5,000 cases, 135 positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, and these people have been transferred to a special area of ​​the camp, where they have been quarantined.

“There are a few days left before everyone enters the field and the road is reopened,” said Mitarakis, who also said businesses closed due to the blockade will be compensated.

The Minister of Civil Protection, Mijalis Jrisojoidis, described the police operation on Thursday as a “humanitarian duty”, while many refugees still refuse to enter the new camp, at a time when we are passing ” from insecurity to security “. health and disorder to order ”.

At around 7 a.m. (5 a.m. in Lisbon), hundreds of police woke the migrants up, distributed brochures and transferred them to the new camp where, before entering, they were subjected to a rapid test of Covid-19.

Refugees are guaranteed that only those who decide to register at the new center have access to any type of asylum service or procedure. On Wednesday evening, police transferred dozens of policewomen to make it easier to convince women and children of the need to move to the new camp.

However, there are many doubts that the new camp will be able to accommodate everyone the government intends to transfer at this time, as it does not have tents, bathrooms and of sanitary facilities.

On Wednesday, only 1,800 people agreed to settle in the new camp, in which the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has set up 600 tents, with a capacity of around 3,600 people.

An official from the non-governmental organization (NGO) Médecins du Monde told Spanish agency Efe that 80 bathrooms had been installed on Wednesday.

The new camp is located by the sea, in a former military firing range, almost without shade, where the tents, erected next to each other, do not even have beds. This is why the first refugees to enter – the most vulnerable, the sick or families with children – continue to sleep on the floor.

The NGO Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) denounced this Thursday that, during the first hours of the police operation, they had been prevented from accessing the new clinic built in a nearby area where thousands of people sleep in the open air , without access to services. basic. A few hours later, the medical teams managed to open the clinic.

What people are asking for, what they need, is not to be closed in another area. These people must be taken and made to safety in Greece or other European countries, ”said Francisca Bohle Carbonell, head of the MSF infirmary on the island.

In addition, eight other NGOs criticized Thursday the decision of the asylum service to launch, from Monday, the examination of remote asylum applications for refugees in Lesbos.

“They are going to be called for interviews by teleconference without a legal assistant having the right to accompany them,” they said.

While most groups in the European Parliament have agreed to call for more refugee camps to be built like Moria, which for five years was seen by many organizations as the symbol of European failure, on the island from Lesbos, it is taken for granted that if nothing prevents it, this new field will be a continuation of the previous one.

The proposal by the governor of North Aegean, Kostas Muntsuris, to carry out a general strike on the island against the countryside and to demand the transfer of all migrants and refugees was approved on Thursday, but still has no dated.

The huge Moria camp, erected five years ago at the height of the migration crisis, was completely destroyed by fire in the early hours of September 9. Six young Afghans are suspected of being involved in the disaster, four of whom were charged in Lesbos with arson, incitement to violence and illegal use of force.

Two other 17-year-old suspects had already been transferred to the mainland in a group of 400 unaccompanied minors from Moria, but will be returned to the prosecution at a later date, a judicial source said.