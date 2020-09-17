Belarusian President closes borders and puts army on alert – Observer

The Belarusian president, the target of six weeks of massive protests demanding his resignation, announced on Thursday that he would put his troops on high alert and close the country’s borders with Poland and Lithuania.

Alexander Lukashenko’s decision reinforces the repeated message that the wave of protests are led by the West, as it faces severe criticism from the European Union and the United States.

“We are forced to withdraw our troops from the streets, put the army on high alert and close the borders to the west, mainly with Lithuania and Poland,” Lukashenko said at a forum official women’s official organized in Minsk.

Lukashenko also said the Belarusian border with Ukraine will be strengthened.

“I don’t want my country to be at war. Moreover, I do not want Belarus, Poland and Lithuania to become a theater of military operations in which our problems will not be solved, ”he said.

“So from now on in front of this most beautiful, most advanced and patriotic Hall of the People, I want to appeal to the people of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine: stop your crazy politicians, don’t let the war begin, ”he said.

Lukashenko did not mention neighboring Latvia, which, like Poland and Lithuania, is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

In the same forum, Lukashenko said that Belarus does not need any country to recognize its elections, in response to the resolution of the European Parliament, which does not accept the results of the presidential elections of August 9, which Lukashenko has won with 80% of the vote and triggered a wave of protests.

“We are holding elections in accordance with the constitution and laws of our country and we don’t need anyone’s recognition. The elections have taken place and are legitimate, ”he declared, according to the BELTA agency.

In Thursday’s session, the European Parliament agreed that it would not recognize Lukashenko as president at the end of the current term on November 5, after elections which “violate all international standards” and called on the Union European Union to impose sanctions against representative.

“I swear there was no lie in the election. It is impossible to simulate 80% of the elections, ”Lukashenko added.

Also Thursday, the spokesperson for the head of European diplomacy announced that Belarusian opponent Svetlana Tikhanovskaia is expected in Brussels on Monday for a meeting with European Union foreign ministers.

The opponent announced that he was preparing a list of members of the regime’s security forces responsible for the violence and arbitrary arrests, with a view to possible prosecution in the future.

Belarus has been the scene of several protests since August 9, when Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth presidential term, in elections deemed fraudulent by the opposition and part of the international community.

At the start of the protests, police arrested some 7,000 people and severely cracked down on hundreds, sparking international protests and the threat of sanctions.

The United States, the European Union and several neighboring countries of Belarus have rejected Lukashenko’s recent electoral victory and condemned the police crackdown, urging Minsk to establish a dialogue with the opposition.