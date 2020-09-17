Belarusian newspapers take photos of front page protesting arrest of photojournalists – Observer

The main independent Belarusian newspapers published several non-photographic reports on Thursday in solidarity with two photojournalists sentenced to prison terms on September 16.

Photojournalists Uladz Hrydzin (who works with Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty) and Alyaksandr Vasyukovich (freelance journalist who works with several media) are at stake. The two journalists were sentenced to 11 days in prison after being convicted of attended an “unauthorized mass rally”.

This “rally” was the most recent demonstration against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, which took place this Sunday, as has happened in recent weeks since the presidential elections of August 9 – not recognized by either the opposition or the government. by the international community, the European Union included.

The two photojournalists were arrested at a 1067 bar and restaurant in Minsk as they sent their photographs to their respective publications. They were detained by members of OMON, the Belarusian riot police. Typically, OMON officers are in plain clothes, their faces covered with passers-by, lifting and pushing citizens into uncharacterized vans.

This is not the first time since, in the current wave of repression linked to the August 9 presidential election, journalists working in Belarus have been targeted by the authorities. On September 4, six Belarusian journalists were sentenced to three days in prison for attending (at work) demonstrations against the regime.

More lenient with the international media, the Belarusian authorities nevertheless took the decision to withdraw the press visas of at least 17 journalists from foreign media during this period.