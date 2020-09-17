UN economists advocate for better policies in the face of the ‘megatrends’ of the century – Observer

United Nations economists say in a report released on Thursday that climate change, along with the degradation of nature, inequality, demographic change, urbanization and the technological revolution are the “megatrends” that can undermine the sustainability of the planet.

The report, “Shaping the Trends of Our Time”, concludes that “after five years of implementing the Sustainable Development Agenda, progress is already out of date and in many cases may even have been reversed by the Covid crisis -19. “.

The United Nations Network of Economists, which produced the report, asserts that “megatrends” are created by humans and “will continue to frustrate global efforts for a more sustainable and prosperous world” unless immediate action is taken. “Policies” are not taken. urgent intervention ”, we can read in a press release published on Thursday.

According to the report, the five “megatrends” are and will influence the course of the entire 21st century: climate change and degradation of nature; inequality; urbanization; rapid demographic changes; and technological revolution.

However, “positive or negative” impacts can only be assessed in terms of “policies implemented today,” say the report’s authors.

Ingre Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), said that “the continued destruction of ecosystems, biodiversity and wildlife has obvious consequences for global economic development. The Covid-19 pandemic is one of the most serious manifestations of these consequences in recent history ”.

The UN Network of Economists also asserts that “technological innovation and digitization have clearly accentuated income inequalities, especially when studying online and working remotely.”

With a record of decades, “megatrends cannot be easily undone or significantly changed immediately,” warned Liu Zhenmin, head of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, but added that “they can be shaped over time. coherent policies”.

The document calls for a new “holistic way of policy making” in time for the start of the UN General Assembly’s high-level week, which this year will take place primarily on a virtual basis, but where the 193 Member States they are represented by delegations to discuss international diplomacy, future policies and multilateral cooperation.

According to the researchers, policies and measures can be oriented to respond to one “megatrend”, but to have an indirect influence on other challenges.

The report calls for “increased cooperation in seemingly unrelated areas, such as digitization, urban planning and energy production, traditionally treated in isolation”.

For example, the evolution of the population worries specialists mainly because of the aging of the population, which can be a brake on “innovation, productivity and macroeconomic dynamism”.

On the other hand, slowing population growth may also promote gender equality: “The associated decline in fertility rates may promote greater gender equality, as women spend less of their lives in office. of procreation and childcare, ”say the report’s authors.

Urbanization can also increase the use of technology: “urbanization brings together all the factors necessary for technological innovation and productivity gains”.

Economists argue that urban centers may be the target of more adequate planning and control of greenhouse gas emissions and waste generation, in order to “overcome damage to the environment and to contribute to equity and sustainability ”.

Climate change is also associated with other “megatrends” as they can trigger rural and urban migration “displacing hundreds of millions of people from coastal areas and lands affected by drought”.