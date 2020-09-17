More than 10 million people do not have regular access to food in Brazil – Observer

People who do not have access to a regular basic diet in Brazil rose to 10.3 million between the years 2017 and 2018, according to a survey published on Thursday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The IBGE classifies people enjoying basic food security as those living in households where there is full and regular access to sufficient quality food. Regarding food insecurity, the IBGE adopts a methodology that divides households into three levels: light, moderate and severe.

A household is classified as mildly insecure when there are concerns about access to food in the future and the quality of the food is already compromised. At the second level, of moderate insecurity, residents already have a limited amount of food. Severe insecurity, on the other hand, arises when residents have suffered severe food consumption deprivation, which can lead to hunger.

In this classification, IBGE identified that of the 68.9 million households in the country, 36.7% had some level of food insecurity which reached a total of 84.9 million people during the period. studied (2017-2018).

Comparing these data with those obtained in 2013, the last time the subject was studied by the Brazilian government statistics agency, the prevalence of insecurity in access to food has increased by 62.4 %.

The survey also found that at least half of Brazilian children under 5 lived in homes with some degree of food insecurity. According to the survey, 5.1% of children under 5 and 7.3% of people between 5 and 17 lived in homes with severe food insecurity.

André Martins, head of the IBGE survey, explained that when a household is severely food insecure, there is a greater restriction of access to food, with a reduction in the amount consumed for all residents, including including children, when present.

In these outbreaks hunger may have occurred, a situation in which at least someone has been without food all day, ”the researcher said.

The level of greater restriction of access to these foods appears more frequently in households located in rural areas of Brazil. The proportion of severe food insecurity was 7.1% in these localities, three percentage points above that observed in the urban area (4.1%).

This is very much linked to the working conditions. In other words, people in urban areas have more alternatives. These differences arise from easy access to both food and opportunities. In urban areas you can adopt strategies more easily than in rural areas, ”Martins stressed.

Less than half of households in Brazil’s North (43%) and Northeast (49.7%) regions reported having full and regular access to food. In the Midwest region, these figures jumped to 64.8% of households, in the Southeast (68.8%) and in the South (79.3%).