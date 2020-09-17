Belarus isolates itself from the West: Lukashenko closes the border with Lithuania and Poland – politically

In the midst of the power struggle in Belarus, head of state Alexander Lukashenko closed the western border with the EU countries Lithuania and Poland. He said this in Minsk on Thursday evening, according to state agency Belta. In addition, border protection towards Ukraine has been strengthened. “We have been forced to withdraw troops from the streets,” said the 66-year-old.

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims are currently trapped at the southern state border, barred from entering Ukraine due to an entry ban in Kiev. They wanted to make a pilgrimage to Rabbi Nachman’s grave on the Jewish New Year.

At a women’s forum, the Belarusian president said to people in the three neighboring countries, “Stop your mindless politicians, don’t let them start war.” He doesn’t want his country to be at war. “I also don’t want Belarus, and Poland, turning Lithuania into a theater of war that doesn’t solve our problems,” he said.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Military maneuvers with NATO forces are currently being conducted in Lithuania and Ukraine. At the same time, the Belarusian army is training with Russian troops in western Belarus at the EU border. According to Lukashenko, this maneuver is now being expanded. Given the current situation, there will be a second phase. Originally, the exercise would end on Friday next week.

The border closure should also hit the opposition in Belarus. Well-known opposition members such as Svetlana Tichanovskaya are in neighboring countries to the west. If the border is closed, return should not be possible without further ado.

Since the presidential elections in Belarus on August 9, there have been protests every day. Lukashenko had 80.1 percent of the votes and now wants to record a sixth term.

The security forces are cracking down on protesters. Lukashenko said to the women in Minsk: “You know, I am not an attacker, I am a very peaceful person. I grew up in the village where everyone defended the other. “(Dpa)