Discriminated homosexuals in the Bundeswehr: Kramp-Karrenbauer announces compensation for soldiers – Politics

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) wants to quickly promote the rehabilitation of gay soldiers after decades of systematic discrimination. “The Bundeswehr’s attitude to homosexuality was wrong. It was wrong then and lagged behind society, and from today’s point of view it is even more so, ”Kramp-Karrenbauer said in Berlin on Thursday of the publication of a Bundeswehr study shedding light on state persecution.

“I deeply regret this practice. My apologies to everyone who has suffered this, ”said Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Under the title “Taboo and Tolerance”, the Bundeswehr Center for Military History and Social Sciences first investigated the Bundeswehr’s handling of homosexuality for the first time “on a broad basis” from 1955 to the turn of the millennium.

Internal ministry documents and decisions of the troop service courts were also evaluated. “Same-sex preference was considered a security risk in the Bundeswehr until the turn of the millennium and made a career as an officer or sergeant impossible,” the scientists write.

“Then all hell broke loose,” recalls a captain who was relieved as company commander in 1981 and whose case, according to the investigation, is pending. Excellent ratings had promised excellent career opportunities. “All of that was suddenly worthless, because the captain was gay,” they say. A succession of coincidences had made this known to the employer.

His partner had been called up for military service and was to be deployed in the officers’ quarters of the barracks under the command of the captain. The relationship between the two men had already been established before the younger man was drafted into the Military Counter-Intelligence Service (MAD).

The number of victims is difficult to estimate

The captain was fired, forbidden to wear a uniform or enter the barracks. The goal was to retire, which could prevent the man from appearing in federal administrative court.

But often – it also becomes clear – the civil court decides on dismissal. When soldiers were convicted of homosexual acts under § 175 StGB, the criminal decision was regularly followed by an indictment by the military disciplinary attorney and a conviction by the troop service courts. It didn’t matter whether it was consensual sex ”, say the researchers.

A distinction between abuse – which continues to be prosecuted today – and consensual sex often did not exist in earlier times, making it difficult to accurately quantify the number of victims of this policy to date. “The figures for 1965 and 1966 show an astonishing continuity of about 45 soldiers convicted each year,” say the researchers.

Dealing with homosexuality in the Bundeswehr cannot be understood without understanding homosexuality in West German society, the authors write. Bundeswehr disciplinary law followed general legal norms. Until 1969, a conviction under Article 175 of the Criminal Code usually meant that civil servants would be taken out of service.

Consequently, following the decriminalization of homosexuality in 1969, the Federal Administrative Court’s Senate Military Service ruled in 1970 that these acts of soldiers are no longer a service crime – unless there was an official reference. However, the interpretation gave the Bundeswehr its own room for maneuver. As early as the early 1970s, the ‘official connection’ was believed to have been made when two soldiers had private sexual relations without official contacts.

“We will have to go to the edge of what is legally feasible”

Only SPD Defense Minister Rudolf Scharping made the turnaround in 2000. Prior to that – in 1998 – a train driver removed from his post had filed a constitutional complaint. Scharping took a new course “against the will and stubborn resistance of the military leadership of the armed forces,” the researchers said.

The key phrase of July 3, 2000 was “unagitated”: “Homosexuality does not constitute grounds for restrictions on use or status, and thus is not a fitness criterion to be checked separately.”

“I can hardly imagine what constant tension, what fear, but also what humiliation it was,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer on Thursday. “And what that must have meant for those affected.” A bill on rehabilitation is well advanced and will be circulated shortly for departmental coordination. “With this law we will have to go to the edge of what is legally feasible,” said the minister.

Armed Forces Commissioner Eva Högl demanded, “The sticking point here will be how to compensate the affected soldiers. We owe such a fee to the soldiers involved. ‘

The Lesbian and Gay Association (LSVD) welcomes the initiative to come to terms with the discrimination and described compensation as “long overdue”: “The democratic rule of law must finally correct decades of injustice and bring justice to the victims.” (Dpa)