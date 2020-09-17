New own resources – it’s time for more tax justice in the European Union | Opinion

The European response to the crisis is necessary and urgent. It cannot compromise the future of present and future generations. Its financial architecture is based on a key pillar: “own resources”. But we must also seize this opportunity to make European tax systems fairer. The European Parliament this week approved a report that paves the way for the creation of new own resources in the European Union.

The mobilization of new own resources is a condition for the success of the European response. National contributions based on the respective gross national income – which today represents 70% of the EU budget -, combined with the participation of other own resources such as VAT or customs duties – which represent around 30% -, are not sufficient to finance the EU budget, let alone the European response to the crisis.

For this reason, the European response must now be built on the basis of the creation of a recovery fund. The European Commission will issue debt, and the necessary guarantees will come out of the EU budget, with a view to pooling the debt, which is completely new in the EU. This stimulus fund will be used to finance national economic and social stimulus programs, which are essential to address economic, social and fiscal challenges. The public accounts of the Member States have also been brutally affected by the crisis we are going through. On their own, countries would find it difficult to emerge from the crisis; a European response and action is needed and the EU is reacting positively.

This is where the “new” own resources come in. These must now be used to pay the commitments of the Recovery Fund (Next generation EU), i.e. interest on the European debt contracted by the European Commission on behalf of the European Union, and to finance reimbursement by Member States of emergency monetary assistance. from which they benefited.

Failure to create new own resources could lead to additional efforts on the part of countries after 2028, in particular through an increase in their national contributions. The European Parliament maintains that these costs must be fully covered by revenue from new real own resources. But in the near future, these new own resources must also continue to finance the budget of the European Union, in addition to those which are already its sources of financing today.

We know what we mean when we talk about new own resources. We are talking, in particular, of a tax on plastics, a mechanism for adjusting carbon emissions at borders or the European emissions trading system. But it is also an opportunity to introduce more tax justice in the European Union, through the creation of a tax on financial transactions and a digital tax.

These new own resources cannot constitute an additional tax burden for citizens and must be built in accordance with EU priorities, such as the fight against climate change or the digital transition. Only in this way will we ensure that strong and properly funded European policies and programs can deliver real added value.

Today, the situation is quite different from the difficulties encountered in 2014, following the proposal of the European Commission, when an attempt was made to build enhanced cooperation on the financial transaction fee. There was no political will among the Member States for this enhanced cooperation to have effective results. But today, the markets also react differently today. Despite the difficulties, and there are many of them, it is, I repeat, the opportune moment to launch a financial transaction tax at European level. But Europeans also do not understand the situation of tax privilege and injustice enjoyed by large digital companies, a sector that has certainly not been hit the hardest by the crisis. One – the financial transaction tax – and the other – the digital tax – can and should therefore contribute to the financing of the EU.

MEP, co-rapporteur for the 2021-2027 multiannual financial framework

The author writes under the new spelling contract

