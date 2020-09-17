A simple proposition for a chronic disease | Opinion

We are fully aware that, due to many factors, including the financial fragility of support to the National Health Service (SNS), for well-known reasons, the SNS has diminished in its ability to provide excellent services in such an area. sensitive. it is important for the Portuguese to know their state of health.

The pandemic has put these needs even further, seemingly paradoxically, showing that there is resilience in the system not only in terms of structures but also in terms of its essential component: health professionals. In this last aspect, it is essentially due to the feeling of “duty” that still exists in these professional groups, despite a feeling of almost extreme abandonment that they feel voted by political power in recent years.

Over time many voices have been heard describing the (countless) problems of the NHS, as well as solutions that would certainly fill huge A4 pages and a variety of webinars have been offered.

We then know what are the many existing problems and what are the many solutions proposed at local or more general level.

The problem that arises is that, for one reason or another, there are no real structural reforms that have been successful on the ground, although the diplomas, decrees and suggestions for the governance of daily health in Portugal continue to proliferate. As usual and typical in our country, there is always legislation ready to be approved without its assumptions and feasibility being widely and previously studied.

The fact that any decision-making power for any organizational and operational change must pass through the control of the offices of the line ministers has been, in my opinion and in comparison with other countries which have adopted systems similar to ours, so that positive and exciting things changes can happen.

SNS at 50 – How to ensure a better SNS in 2030

We need to empower governments of the day to point out generalized pathways to health and then – taking into account the extreme complexity of health systems, especially hospital units, which are much more difficult organizations to manage than any other business that does not. Health – to enable a small executive committee of a professionalized NHS with clinical leadership and strong management knowledge to be able to recreate the national health system in general, and the NHS in particular, in an autonomous and accountable manner so that reforms desired can happen naturally with the support and active commitment of its essential collaborators: healthcare professionals.

In New Zealand, where health funding also comes from the state budget, it’s up to a group cleverly called the “Executive Leadership Team” to make executive decisions in their NHS based on the obvious direction from the government. Politics. Its president is a physician with management knowledge and a leader par excellence. It is obvious that it will not be possible to draw detailed comparisons between the systems, as the population, type of culture and wealth of this country prevent objective copies except in the way it is organized and professionalized.

In Denmark, with a funding system which is also relatively similar to ours, there is objective decentralization and escalation of executive power in the health sector, although it falls under the competence of the minister who has many delegated powers in a country with much fewer inhabitants and a much higher degree of wealth. than Portugal. The Danish Health Authority has extensive autonomy to be able to verify the uniform application of the criteria, as well as to monitor ongoing projects so that there can be real and continuous improvement in health services.

In England, where there is a problem very similar to ours in the (difficult) access and in the quality of the services provided in recent years, successive governments have maintained a bet on an SNS (NHS) autonomous from political power and which guides actions in the field, being held responsible for the health care of the population. Although it is in the public domain that the NHS needs major changes and improved budgets, it is taken for granted that professional and separate management will be the least of evils in dealing with changing projects in an attempt to ‘reverse a negative trend.

We need to reverse a negative trend in the health sector in Portugal, assuming the need to strengthen this essential pillar for the community through a relatively autonomous structure that has leaders at its top who can in fact take as a mission the relaunch of the community. ” a stronger and more resilient NHS

There are many examples of how managing something so large and complex is seen as central elsewhere, and it will need to be professionalized assuming that health is one of the fundamental pillars of sustaining a society with adequate standards of protection. his population.

We must reverse a negative trend in the health sector in Portugal, always assuming the assumptions of the Portuguese Constitution and the need to strengthen this essential pillar for the community through a relatively autonomous structure that has leaders at the top who can effectively assume their mission. for a long time the relaunch of a stronger and more resilient SNS, where its most important assets are proud to wear the shirt again and where competence is not assessed by pallets of consultations and surgeries, but by quality in added value of the acts accomplished.

This is the challenge pressing the political and executive power, claiming that we will all be here to help so that an idea can be turned into an act of courage and service.

The author writes according to the new spelling agreement

