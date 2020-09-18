AML: a locomotive without traction power | Opinion

During the last three / four European MFFs, Portugal has lost nearly 3% of its GDP / capita compared to the European average.

In this context, the Lisbon / AML region has evolved, in terms of socio-economic and territorial cohesion, in the opposite direction to that of the large metropolises of European countries with positive global convergence processes compared to Europe.

From economic giant to political dwarf: how to manage the dual personality of the metropolis of Lisbon?

In these countries, the evolution of the metropolitan capital regions is in the direction of a tendency to increase their GDP / capita compared to other regions which, in the respective country, are also growing.

The Lisbon region is one of the regions of the European capital which exhibited a smaller deviation from the national average of interregional GDP per capita.

Cohesion efforts in Portugal have prioritized the redistribution processes between its most developed region and the rest of the country, which being politically correct, have not had positive consequences in terms of the country’s convergence in the European context.

In other words, the country is becoming poorer compared to Europe but more and more egalitarian internally, because the AML is losing ground compared to other national and European regions. It seems like a reworked development formula compared to the previous regime: poor and orderly!

There are reasons for this, which are rooted in the qualitative and quantitative (in) development of the ESI Funds, but you should ask yourself if there are also internal policy options that contribute to the situation.

The loss of dynamism of the Lisbon region compared to other European metropolises is a very relevant negative factor for the delay of the national group, given the expected effect of AML as a motor of national economic development.

Between the Tagus and the Sado, the future of 790 thousand Portuguese

After decades of discourse, and some attempts, for greater cohesion between the two metropolitan sub-regions, notable weaknesses in terms of integration prevail, despite the acceleration of socio-economic growth in the Setúbal peninsula during of the last decades. Thus, AML is a locomotive with limited traction power, also because the power is distributed asymmetrically to the driving wheels on either side of the Tagus.

The funds returned by the EU, in addition to being insufficient, have increasingly been shaped by market-oriented priorities, for private business investment, to the detriment of cohesion and sustainability. There are more and more financial instruments and fewer non-repayable grants.

These limitations increase the socio-economic weaknesses of the Setúbal peninsula, which has been severely affected by the successive disturbances of the production system, to which have been added phenomena common to both metropolitan parts, such as the non-sustainability of the occupation model. territorial housing in relation to employment and, again, crises. of the global economic and financial system.

In this context, the institutional mechanisms provided for by European cohesion policy do not contribute to rebalancing and, consequently, the LBA and, as we have seen, the country.

With the current model of metropolitan governance, within the framework of availability and community rules and taking into account certain options that the central power has shown, there is no prospect of regenerative potential

There are significant territorial parts of the metropolitan area with socio-economic indicators lower than the national average, compatible with those of municipalities with a less developed interior, a situation which worsens because all the difficulties characteristic of metropolitan agglomerations are reflected in these territories.

With the current model of metropolitan governance, within the framework of community availability and rules and given some options that the central power has shown, there is no prospect of potential for regeneration. In a European context deeply shaken by the pandemic, the announced experimentalism correlated with voluntary transitions does not seem very promising, which will absorb billions of euros to take advantage of companies with a low degree of technological and economic maturity.

Without withdrawing resources from the rest of the country, through a different administrative political conception with repercussions on NUTS 2 and 3 which are of interest to the region, with a different type of metropolitan governance and with a well-founded claim to the European Commission to respond to specificities of AML, it would be possible to improve the situation.

However, reading the regional strategy for Lisbon / LBC 2030, filled with very popular words and concepts, it is not possible to find, although the diagnosis is interesting, a clear and powerful proposal to change the negative situation .

