Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa says he is watching Portuguese cinema problems closely | Portuguese cinema

The President of the Republic affirmed this Thursday that he follows attentively “the legal problems, the bureaucratic questions, the budgetary obstacles, the lack of cultural and political sensitivity” which affect the Portuguese cinema.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s message was conveyed at the start of the award ceremony of Sophia, the awards given by the Portuguese Academy of Cinema, at the Casino Estoril, in which were mainly the nominees, guests and the secretary of State in Cinema, Audiovisual and Media. , Nuno Artur Silva.

Here’s Netflix’s first Portuguese original: Gloria, a cold war thriller

“I am following the situation of Portuguese cinema and cinema in Portugal before and during this pandemic” of covid-19, underlined the President of the Republic, praising the “frequent winners” of the cinema prizes, in Portugal and abroad : “I want to promote the mobilization, the activism of film professionals, all”.

However, the head of state declared that he also knew “the other side of the coin”: “Legal problems, bureaucratic questions, budgetary obstacles, lack of cultural and political sensitivity and, as if that were not enough, problems of health, seriously affecting production, distribution and exhibition ”.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa ended the message by leaving “a word of encouragement, of confidence, as an attentive listener and as a grateful spectator” of Portuguese cinema.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The eighth edition of the Sophia Awards should have taken place on March 22, but was finally postponed until this Thursday due to the covid-19 pandemic.

This year, the most nominated films for Sophia are “Variações”, by João Maia, about the musician António Variações, with 17 nominations, “A Herdade”, by Tiago Guedes, with 15, and “Vitalina Varela”, by Pedro Costa , and “Diamantino”, by Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt, both with six nominations.

The career award rewards directors António-Pedro Vasconcelos, Fernando Matos Silva and Alfredo Tropa, who died last July.

continue reading