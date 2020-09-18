Vieira’s List: From Tragedy to Farce in Five Days | Opinion

I know history is supposed to turn out like a tragedy first and then repeat itself like a prank, but damn it nobody told me it would be so quick. On Monday I wrote carefully about the inclusion of António Costa in the Honorary Commission list of Luís Filipe Vieira as a Shakespearean tragedy, with stabbing and bombastic speeches, and here, five days later, it was all dissolves in the farce, with Luís Filipe Vieira an unexpectedly removing from his list not only António Costa, but the politicians who had decided to honor him.

