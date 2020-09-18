The future of the Portuguese forest, built from seed to seed | Preservation

The Amarante forest nursery covers two hectares, where three greenhouses border the Tâmega River. It is described as a “set of small test fields” to test what the Portuguese forest will be, or what it is supposed to be. It is from this nursery of the Institute for the Conservation of Nature and Forests (ICNF) – and the three others, in Alcácer do Sal, Sabugal and Monte Gordo – that, over the past four decades, some of the trees that came out today, they fill the Portuguese natural landscape, in order to enhance its native nature.

In the pursuit of this objective, Carlos Silva, engineer and forestry technician at ICNF, is one of the main workers. As a technician in charge of the Amarante nurseries, he devotes himself to monitoring the plants that germinate there almost permanently, because, due to the vulnerability and unpredictability of the process, they are subject to several risk factors. “There are diseases that appear, there are pests that visit us, so we must make a very careful observation,” he explains. At the same time, climatic factors, such as “extreme heat or very high humidity”, must also be taken into account “so that the plants can continue on their way without problems”.

Indeed, the manager believes that the work carried out there is decisive for the adaptation of plants to the soil to be successful and, with that, for forests to become “more resilient” to the multiple and constant threats they face. today. “There is no point in producing very beautiful plants and in large quantities when they die after being placed on the ground,” he says. It is therefore through distinct and more laborious “production methodologies and techniques”, taken as “examples” for the country’s private nurseries, that Carlos and his team, made up of nine elements, promote “more balanced plants”.

Change the landscape and promote “this type of reforestation”

Although they represent only 2.7% of the total national production, the nurseries belonging to the ICNF are trying to do their part in the goal of a “more biodiverse” forest. In the specific case of the Amarante infrastructure, “90% of the approximately 30 species produced are native”, including wild pine, oak, yew, juniper, alder, birch and ash. They are intended for areas under state management (around 12% of the national forest area), mainly in the north and center of the country, in order to respect the “specificities of each region” and the logic of complementarity according to which all the nurseries in the network ICNF are oriented.

The installation of plants created in nurseries in the field is mainly part of pilot projects often carried out in partnership with other entities, with the aim of protecting “priority areas or recovering degraded habitats”. A policy which, according to Sandra Sarmento, regional director of the ICNF, is in line with the responsibilities of the entity as “forest authority and nature conservation authority”. “Obviously, we have realized, from all the problems that were out there, that we need to change the landscape and we are encouraging this type of reforestation.”

Although it represents an important part (“between 80 and 90%”), all the production of the nurseries of the ICNF does not follow this path. Adjacent to the production infrastructure, there are also outlets directly to the public, who can come without notice to purchase plants for their properties. Sales are not done in “very significant numbers” – the organization of properties in a small property structure seems to help explain the low demand – but the contact is seen as an opportunity to promote and raise awareness through education. the citizens importance of “diversifying the forest” in view of the current constitution of the Portuguese landscape.

“People always want to plant to harvest, but it won’t be for their lives. It will be for future generations, so they will have to invest and live with this situation, because obtaining income in such small areas is almost impossible ”, recalls Carlos Silva. Taking into account the limiting construction constraints, the engineer prefers to stress the importance of the union between owners with a view to a “different forest”.

The “incalculable value” of “authentically Portuguese” plants

Organized in a triad logic, the work of Amarante Viveiro Florestal integrates, in addition to production, the aspect of species conservation and experimentation. The layout of the space, located facing a hill populated with Portuguese oaks, reflects this: perfectly individualized areas identified with the type of treatment, the date of execution and the tests in progress. On the one hand, means of breaking the dormancy of seeds of species such as yew or juniper are being tested; on the other hand, methods are being tested (such as disinfecting seeds, irrigation systems and substrates) to stop the resinous cancer, called “strings”.

Considering the diversity of the activities carried out and the services provided, there is no doubt for Carlos Silva and Sandra Sarmento that crèches are an “asset at local and national level”. If, on the one hand, the structure “contributes to the development and the establishment of people” – by employing workers from the region -, on the other hand, its non-existence would make it impossible for the community to gain access to services. many species which are produced there, because, their low demand, are not bets of private nurseries.

The conservationist component is therefore perceived with particular attention and responsibility by both actors. Carlos Silva even underlines the “incalculable value” that “truly Portuguese and adaptable” plants can achieve when extracted from selected stands, in a representation of “species from each region”. A work that begins with the collection of seeds in the field by the operational elements of the National Forest Agents (CNFA), then is transported to the facilities of another entity belonging to the ICNF, the National Seed Production Center. Forestières (CENASEF) – thus passing through a closed and autonomous circuit.

For the moment, the production capacity of Amarante Viveiro Florestal is set at 300,000 units per year. A number that can and should grow with the completion of the long-awaited restructuring of the facilities – depending only, according to Sandra Sarmento, on a “financial framework”. This is because more than four decades after its inauguration, it is “absolutely necessary” to replace, improve and modernize existing machines, which in some cases are even “obsolete”.

The changes can lead to “automation of procedures”, even if the will is, at the same time, to continue to invest in the “reinforcement of operational staff”, which can bring the number of factories produced to two million per year. A number which may be impressive at first glance, but which turns out to be very low given the size of the Portuguese territory and, more precisely, the area of ​​action of the ICNF. It is therefore a first step towards a forest less vulnerable to the threats which, in the recent history of the country, have been carried out with more frequency and violence than desired.

