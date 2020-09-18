Covid19. Austrian government targeted by thousands of lawsuits for failing to protect tourists | Covid-19

Two days after the registration of the first cases of covid-19 in Portugal, the situation in Europe was unstable. Ischgl, located in the Paznaun Valley in Austria, is considered one of the cities responsible for the spread of the virus at European level. Accused of failing to take the necessary preventive measures, the Austrian authorities are being sued by thousands of people who have been infected in this town – especially in the ski resort known as “Ibiza in the Alps”. Ischgl is thus recorded in memory as an activator of one of the first epidemics of covid-19 in Austria.

According to Reuters, the first positive case of infection with the new coronavirus in the Austrian city was identified on March 7. The revelation came from Iceland. Several citizens said they were infected after returning from the ski resort. A week later, on March 13, Ischgl began the quarantine. Tourists who were in the city were given permission to return to their countries of origin, and the spread of the virus was reignited.

Although it is a small town, it received around 10,000 tourists every week before the pandemic. The famous bars of Ischgl, the parties organized by the resort and the use of huts to climb the mountains are characteristic elements of the spirit lived in this town. However, the worship associated with this social environment does not come only from those who visit. The virus also shares this interest and, thanks to it, has flourished with every contact between people.

Charlie Jackson was one of the unfortunate ones. He is 53 years old and lives in Berkshire, England. In the first week of March he traveled to Ischgl to spend three days skiing in the Tyrolean Alps with his friends. Three days after he returned home, he started to experience back and joint pain and lost his taste. Jackson was unable to work for four weeks, and months later the antibody test confirmed the virus had contracted. Charlie Jackson told The Guardian that if “the virus didn’t kill him, he felt terrible for a long time.”

Four of the eight men in the group, who were accompanying Jackson on the trip, fell ill after returning home. According to The Guardian, outbreaks in northern Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Iceland were caused by skiers returning home after visiting the Paznaun Valley.

According to the British newspaper, the Austrian country also faces a diplomatic war of words with Germany. Politicians from both countries debated the situation and accused the other of negligence. Currently, Germany has 266,659 cases of covid-19 infections and Austria with 35,853 cases. Fear of being called the “next Ischgl” has led several Central European countries to close their borders.

“We are very tall and we are growing very quickly”

Von der Thannen, a bar owner in the area, in an interview with The Guardian, shared his take on the country’s context and the behavior of others. For him, Europe has singled out Ischgl, in part, for its resentment towards the city’s commercial success. “It’s probably a culture of envy: we are very tall and we are growing very fast,” he says.

The confinement, between March 13 and April 23, cost the city about 25 to 30% of the annual trade. However, the interruption of activities imposed by the confinement served to make the necessary changes in the spaces of the city in order to receive a new wave of tourism. Von der Thannen maintains an optimistic attitude towards the future and believes that the station will overcome the stigma created by the pandemic.

Collective action against the Vienna government

However, the opinion is not unanimous and there are those who want to see answers to certain questions. This is the case of Peter Kolba, lawyer and president of the Austrian Association for Consumer Protection. In April, the first class action lawsuit was launched against a crisis management case fueled by Covid-19. Thousands of tourists are demanding compensation from the government in Vienna for damage caused by the late decision to close Tyrolean ski resorts – “Ibiza in the Alps”. Kolba told the Expresso newspaper that “the authorities have done everything not to cancel the tourist season”.

“If Ischgl had started detention a week earlier, thousands of tourists would not have been infected,” the lawyer explains, this time to the Guardian. According to Peter Kolba, this decision could have prevented the state of the country and the spread of the virus on the European continent.

Peter Kolba faces the infected citizens. Through collective action before the courts against the Austrian authorities, it seeks to make the State pay damages to the injured parties. The class action is signed by more than 6,000 people, including Charlie Jackson, Johann Friedrich, Nigel Mallender and Lisa Busby – names of some of the people who visited Ischgl between February and March 2020.

