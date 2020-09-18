Trump creates body for patriotic education: American youth must “love America with all their heart and soul” – politics

In the midst of the debate about racism and discrimination in the US, President Donald Trump established a committee to promote patriotic education. The riots in American cities in recent months are the result of “decades of leftist indoctrination in our schools,” Trump said Thursday.

In a speech on the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the US Constitution, Trump downplayed the historic consequences of slavery in America and divided measures against systemic racism. Radical Democrats, media and others tried to convince schoolchildren and their parents to be ashamed of their “whiteness,” Trump said in the Washington National Archives roundabout. This is “a form of child abuse”.

The Patriotic Education Commission, formed by presidential decree, should change that. “Our youth will be taught to love America with all their heart and soul,” Trump said.

There has long been a debate in America about whether racism is entrenched in institutions and everyday life – and to what extent slavery shaped the early history of the United States. Controversy has come to a head in recent months after the deaths of black Americans from police brutality and the sometimes violent protests against it.

Ahead of the US presidential election on Nov. 3, Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are taking clear positions on different sides of the debate. Earlier this month, Biden spoke of America facing its “original sin” of slavery and its consequences. Trump has always denied that there was systematic racism in the US or in institutions such as the police. (dpa)