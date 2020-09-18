Letters to the Director | Opinion

LFV Honor List

Luís Filipe Vieira (LFV) will have decided to remove all public office holders from his honor committee after all the controversy over the inclusion of Prime Minister António Costa (AC) in this list. This laudable attitude, because it occurred the day the Prime Minister met the President of the Republic, leaves some doubt as to its authenticity. Let’s believe it started with LFV. Applause for him and shame on AC, who failed to realize that his role in government does not allow him, ethically, to sponsor alignments authorized to the ordinary citizen. It would be good if the promiscuity between professional football and politics ended once and for all, for the good of a modern and developed Portugal. This attitude could be the trigger for the start of this path.

Jorge Loureiro, Anadia

Oh Luís, help me …

After all the controversy and just before António Costa goes to meet Marcelo, behold, Luís Filipe Vieira, in a stroke of magic, decides to withdraw his friend from the side in which he was involved and so, with his attitude, saved him. in front of the most distracted glances. What actually did this will never be known and may even give rise to a series of mysterious investigations and headlines, but it could well be “Oh Luís, help me”.

Manuel Morato Gomes, Senhora da Hora

Costa and the “generals”

“We are living in an epidemic and a risk of a pandemic and there is one thing that is certain: in the middle of the battle, the generals do not change. Battles are fought, battles are won, and that is what we will do. »Words of the Prime Minister, on March 4th. Well, and in reality, in this “mini” remodel, the “generals” continue, with an unusual peculiarity: the “general” Marta Temido, Minister of Health, the worst of this “army” called the government, continues, demanding the departure of Jamila Madeira, Deputy Secretary of State for Health! Does “Marshal” António Costa think that with this remodeling, which surprised his entire “army”, he will help him continue to “command” his “troops”? (…)

Tomaz Albuquerque, Lisbon

Ana Gomes yes

Ana Gomes is a candidate who thinks for herself. There are few people who can do this in our country and who are taken like sheep after their candidates. It is a pity that the left does not unite around Ana Gomes, to show its strength in a battle already won by Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and with the dangerous threat of André Ventura.

Clara Belo, Alcabideche

Not Ana Gomes

Ana Gomes, candidate for the presidency of the Republic, accused João Ferreira, PCP candidate for the same post, of not defending the rule of law, in the SIC comments space. Ana Gomes accuses him, without proof and without the right to defend João Ferreira, of not defending the rule of law. Will Ana Gomes defend the rule of law when she uses the right to make political comments within the SIC without the right to defend her political opponents? I’m sure, ethically speaking, it’s absolutely wrong for a candidate to use this space to comment on political opponents without them being able to defend themselves. In light of this, I find it reprehensible that Ana Gomes and SIC use political pluralism in an undemocratic way. Or is it not?

Mário Pires Miguel, Reboleira

