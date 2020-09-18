Before the US Election: The FBI Warns About “Flammable” Violence in US Politics

The FBI has expressed concern that before the US presidential election, violent clashes between rival political groups could intensify. Federal Police Director Christopher Wray said at a Congressional hearing in Washington on Thursday that his agency was concerned about heightened street tension and groups “hijacking” protests to incite violence.

There is a new level of “flammable” violence, Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee. Groups of opposing political parties contribute to the “threat to the situation”. The FBI is closely monitoring the situation.

In recent months, there have been repeated clashes between right-wing activists and anti-racism protesters in the US. In Kenosha, Wisconsin, two people were shot dead on the sidelines of the August protests. A 17-year-old white man with ties to ultra-conservative groups was arrested as a suspect.

Later in August, on the sidelines of an anti-racism demonstration in Portland, Oregon, a white supporter of the far-right Patriot Prayer group was shot dead. The suspect was shot by the police. According to reports in the American media, it would have been a 48-year-old sympathizer of the left-wing Antifa movement.

The nationwide anti-racism protests were sparked by the death of African American George Floyd in a brutal Minneapolis police operation in late May and have since been sparked by new cases of police brutality against blacks. The protests are mostly peaceful, but there have been repeated violent clashes.

President Donald Trump blames left-wing extremist “anarchists” for the violence on the sidelines of the protests. In his campaign for the November 3 election, Trump stands out as a candidate for “Law and Order.” He also wants to promote the patriotic education of young people. (AFP)