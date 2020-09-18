Joe Biden in the Drive-in-Town-Hall: election campaign with distance from the voters – and time is short – politics

Two hours before Joe Biden arrives, an excited crowd line the entrance road to PNC Field in Moosic, a district of Scranton, Pennsylvania. In the parking lot of the baseball field, the Democratic presidential candidate would hold his first “town hall” since the start of the corona crisis.

But most people waving flags to loud music and honking on the side of the road next to their pickups are not in favor of the former vice president. They are super fans of US President Donald Trump.

You’ve come to show Biden, who spent the first seven years of his life in Scranton, that this is now “Trump land.” This is what it says in their calls on social networks. Their signs bear their political credo: “Pro-Life, Pro-Gun, Pro-TRUMP. PERIOD OF TIME! You are against abortion, for weapons and above all: for Trump.

Only 100 participants are allowed

A few Biden fans keep it at a reasonable distance, but they are in the minority here, the other side is clearly more mobilized. The Biden people are not only distinguished by their campaign boards, but also by the fact that they wear masks.

Only a small 100 viewers selected by CNN are allowed at the town hall itself on Thursday evening (local time); it is also a new format for the station. For the first time, the event is scheduled as a “drive-in,” meaning the questioners have tucked into their vehicles and parked in different rows in front of the open-air stage on which Biden and CNN presenter Anderson Cooper stand. If you have a question, stand on a slightly raised platform next to the car.

The corona crisis makes you creative. Biden did not leave his home in Wilmington, Delaware for a long time because of the pandemic. On the one hand, because at the age of 77 he himself belongs to the risk group. But mainly because the Democrats take the threat of the virus much more seriously than the Republicans.

Biden is at the forefront of the polls – but is that enough?

In addition, he has been leading Trump for months in the polls both nationally and in the states that could be seen as potentially decisive for the election, so the pressure to act was not too high.

But the Democrats’ trauma in 2016, when almost no one believed Trump would overcome Hillary Clinton, runs deep. Especially in Pennsylvania, which is important because of its size and therefore the number of electoral votes, where the Republican won with only 44,000 votes. The closer to the election date, the greater the nervousness that Trump could cause a similar surprise on November 3.

Tonight is therefore the next step for Biden on the road to a more normal election campaign. Many believe it is too late. Because the incumbent has long been flying back and forth through the particularly hotly contested states and mobilizing its supporters – he doesn’t shy away from even indoor rallies, although against the terms.

There will be a vote in 46 days

On the other hand, the campaign of Biden and Kamala Harris, whom he has chosen as his vice-presidential candidate, has so far been largely virtual.

Time is running out: elections will be held in 46 days. And in eleven days, the first direct TV duel between the two candidates will take place.

So that’s the Town Hall Drive-in, a format Biden likes because he can finally communicate directly with the voters. That’s where its strengths lie. The event is also good practice for the upcoming showdown with Trump.

Biden copes well with the evening, even though he answers some questions evasively or incorrectly at all. It helps that presenter Cooper rarely really digs deeper.

Biden still gets tangled relatively often, partly due to the fact that he stuttered as a child. But it looks fresher than the adversary’s mockery – Trump always calls him “Sleepie Joe” – would lead anyone to believe.

Most questioners are Democrats

Above all, the opening questions suit him, most questioners are Democrats and sympathetic to him anyway. A black woman in a headscarf, whose sister died of Corona, asks him about his plans to tackle the pandemic. And then how the president acts in the crisis. Other questioners want to know how seriously he takes the mask obligation that he announced in his election victory. Or how mandatory he would make a vaccination if a vaccine was found.

These are questions that Biden is good at. He insists he would listen to experts such as top virologist Anthony Fauci (as opposed to Trump) when it comes to the timing of vaccinations. ‘If Fauci says the vaccine is safe, I’ll be vaccinated. We listen to scientists, not the president. “

In response to the Republicans’ argument that it is personal freedom to choose for or against wearing masks, he replies that it is about saving lives and that it is also about deprivation of liberty if old people cannot see their families because the virus continues to spread. At the same time, he warns against believing that a vaccine immediately offers one hundred percent protection.

He plays the card of his origin

When asked about his plans to combat high unemployment rates, he responds evasively. And more populist. He says the “super rich” must pay their “fair share” of taxes so his government can carry out their plans.

He also plays the map of his origins in Scranton, a former mining town, of course. Around here, Biden says, people are raised to make hard work count. The president only thinks of Wall Street, the easy way to make money. “I don’t have many files in my neighborhood in Scranton,” he says, even though he hasn’t lived here for 70 years.

He reassures a retired police officer who is concerned about the increasing violence in the cities and complains that the police are treated with disrespect for rejecting all violence “from all sides”. But the policeman also does not feel safer in Trump’s America, he asks him back and thanks him for his efforts.

When it comes to fracking, he tries the balancing act

When it comes to fracking, which plays a huge role in Pennsylvania, he tries to strike a balance between the demands of the left wing of his party, which rejects this technology as damaging to the climate, and the expectations of the people in the region that suffer from structural changes that respond to it. Industry and hope that this will create new jobs. Yes, he supports fracking, says Biden, and when the moderator asks, he adds “as a transition technology.”

For the dispute with Trump, it will be interesting that he describes Russia as an “opponent” and China as a “competitor”. The US president repeatedly accuses him of being too soft on China. On the other hand, the Democrats are ensuring that Trump is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the end of the roughly 80-minute round of questions, Biden may lose his main message from the primary campaign: that he wants and can reunite the deeply divided country, as president of all Americans, not just those who would vote for him. He has built his entire career bringing people together. “I’m pretty good at it.”

Does the evening move something?

Once Trump is “out of the way,” it will be easier to get laws through the currently blocked US Congress. “I have every confidence in that,” he said, saying that the Republicans would agree to work with the other side. There is applause for that. Then the evening is over.

The question remains what such performances really bring to a very limited audience. They don’t cause storms of enthusiasm, they need more people – and probably less distance. Is it enough that, as one CNN commenter puts it, Biden has shown that he can “handle the questions” – that is, he didn’t make any major mistakes?

Regardless, the Democrats will likely stick with this approach. Immediately thereafter, the president delivers the contrast program from Wisconsin, another “battlefield state.” Loud, unscrupulous and yes: for avid fans.