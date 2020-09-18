The remodeling was done with those who were closer | Government reshaping

The government reshuffle that the Prime Minister undertook this week at the level of Secretaries of State comes less than a year after the legislative elections and covers, in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health – the sector in which António Costa he said a few months ago, referring to the general manager, that the generals don’t budge in the middle of a battle. On the other hand, it is a remodeling which lives a lot on “the money of the house”, of the people who were or had been in this framework. It is therefore not easy to see in this remodeling a sign of great openness and political vigor.

continue reading