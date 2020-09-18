Bernardine Evaristo: “I can write anything I want. A white writer too. We are all human ”

Girl, Woman, Another is a serious comedy about baffled people in a baffled world. It is about what is universal in humans. Writer Bernardine Evaristo tells the stories of twelve black women, breaking down stereotypes and painting a harsh portrait of today’s British society. With it, she won the first Booker Prize for a Black Writer, but had to share it with Margaret Atwood, in what was seen as a gesture of questionable symbolism. Bernardine spoke to Ipsilon.