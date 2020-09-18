Portugal re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Committee – Observer

Portugal was re-elected as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Committee for another four years in elections held at the organization’s General Assembly on Thursday in New York.

Since January 2017, Portugal has been represented by José Manuel Santos Pais, re-elected this Thursday to the body of 18 independent experts who monitor the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). José Manuel Santos Pais, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic, joined the Public Prosecutor’s Office in 1977 and since 2009 he has represented the Prosecutor General before the Portuguese Constitutional Court. The Portuguese magistrate was legal advisor to the Ministry of Culture (2006-2009) and member of the Macao Interministerial Commission (1997-1999), after having held other positions in the Ministry of Justice.

The election, initially scheduled for June 15, but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, took place Thursday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York and chose countries to continue the work of the committee that oversees international progress in human rights.

The committee is made up of 18 experts of different nationalities. The other countries elected Thursday were Canada, South Korea, Egypt, Spain, Ethiopia, Morocco, Paraguay and Togo. Since 1978, Portugal has been a member of the ICCPR, a “fundamental treaty for the protection and promotion of human rights”, according to the Permanent Mission of Portugal to the UN. With re-election, Portugal will be a member of the Human Rights Committee until 2025.