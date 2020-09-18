Threats to US election campaign: FBI warns of outbreaks of US violence and Russian interference – politics

The FBI has expressed concern that before the US presidential election, violent clashes between rival political groups could intensify. Federal Police Director Christopher Wray said at a Congressional hearing in Washington on Thursday that his agency was concerned about mounting tensions in the streets and groups hijacking protests to incite violence.

There is a new level of “flammable” violence, Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee. Groups of opposing political parties contribute to the “threat to the situation”. The FBI is closely monitoring the situation.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

In recent months, there have been repeated clashes between right-wing activists and anti-racism protesters in the US. In Kenosha, Wisconsin, two people were shot dead on the sidelines of the August protests. A 17-year-old white man with ties to ultra-conservative groups was arrested as a suspect.

Later in August, on the sidelines of an anti-racism demonstration in Portland, Oregon, a white supporter of the far-right Patriot Prayer group was shot dead. The suspect was shot by the police. According to reports in the American media, it would have been a 48-year-old sympathizer of the left-wing Antifa movement.

The nationwide anti-racism protests were sparked by the death of African American George Floyd in a brutal Minneapolis police operation in late May and have since been sparked by new cases of police brutality against blacks. The protests are mostly peaceful, but there have been repeated violent clashes.

President Donald Trump blames left-wing extremist “anarchists” for the violence on the sidelines of the protests. In his campaign for the November 3 election, Trump stands out as a candidate for “Law and Order.” He also wants to promote the patriotic education of young people.

Trump refutes Wray’s comments about Antifa

Representatives on the House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee also asked Wray intensively about the so-called anti-fascist movement, which Trump portrays in his election campaign as a central threat and driving force behind the riots in American cities. The Republicans asked their questions to confirm this assessment, the Democrats questioned them.

Wray said Antifa was more of a movement than an organization from the FBI’s point of view – in contradiction to what the president said. At the same time, he also stressed that federal police are investigating suspected extremism against individuals who identified with the Antifa. The FBI is also investigating “racially motivated violent extremists.”

Wray’s anti-fascist comments didn’t go down well with Trump. “And I consider them a bunch of well-funded anarchists and criminals,” he wrote on Twitter. The FBI is “unable or unwilling” to find their funding sources.

The FBI sees Russian interference to the detriment of Biden

Wray also said at the hearing that Russia is again en masse in the US presidential campaign. Specifically, it was a matter of “denigrating” President Trump’s Democratic candidate Joe Biden, the FBI chief said.

“We are seeing very, very active efforts by the Russians to influence our 2020 elections,” Wray said. They also tried to sow “division and division”. According to the US secret services, this was also the approach of campaigns that Russia conducted before the presidential election in 2016. In the meantime, unlike then, no direct attacks on the electoral infrastructure have been detected, according to the FBI director. The Russian government had always denied the allegations.

Wray received a public rebuke from the president via Twitter for his statements. “But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even if it is a MUCH bigger threat than Russia, Russia, Russia,” Trump wrote. He also reiterated his baseless claim that Russia, China and other countries could interfere with forged ballots in the elections.

Twitter quickly tagged the Trump tweet with information on “how email voting is safe.” (AFP, dpa)