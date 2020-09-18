Donald Trump steps up attacks on postal voting – Observer

US President Donald Trump on Thursday stepped up attacks on postal voting in the November election on Twitter, to which the social network responded by linking two of his posts to verified information that contradicts the candidate.

“Due to the massive and unprecedented new number of unsolicited ballots that will be sent to ‘voters’ (…), the outcome of the November 3 elections may never be determined with precision, which some hope. (…) Stop with [o] chaos bulletin, ”Donald Trump wrote.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

According to data released by CNN television station, nine states will send ballots to voters registered to vote in the November election (Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Hawaii, Washington, California, Vermont, Nevada and New Jersey, in addition to District of Columbia), although the top five did so even before the pandemic.

In another post, Trump urged those states not to follow through on their mail-in voting plans and to ask “people to go to the polls.” For Donald Trump, however, sending out the ballots requested by voters is a positive step.

According to CNN, in these elections, a total of 35 states allow voters to vote by mail without providing a justification, while in six other states, voters must provide “plausible justification,” which does not include the pandemic, for vote by post. .

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

In his Twitter messages, Trump ensured that “unsolicited ballots are uncontrollable, completely vulnerable to electoral interference from foreign countries and will lead to massive chaos and confusion.”

The social network tagged two of the President’s tweets with a message saying “Find out how to vote by mail is safe,” which, when clicked, opened a series of posts with articles in the media citing experts and data indicating that this type of suffrage is legal and secure. Faced with this action, Trump responded on the same social network that “Twitter ensures” that the trends of this network “are something bad, wrong or not, about President Trump”.

The Republican candidate for re-election is keeping an offensive against postal voting, which many states are expanding due to the pandemic and which Trump says may facilitate fraud, despite numerous studies showing it to be extremely unlikely.

However, a US judge blocked controversial changes to the postal service, which slowed mail across the country, seeing it as “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency” of the service on the eve of the November elections. Judge Stanley Bastian, of Yakima, Wash., Explained that he was issuing an injunction (an interim court order resulting from what is known as “perplexity of the law” jurisprudence) for the entire country, requested by 14 states that continued the president’s administration. , Donald Trump and the US Post Office.

States have challenged the Postal Service’s so-called “leave the mail” policy, which implies that delivery vans leave the post on time, whether or not there is more mail to transport. In addition, states also want to oblige the Post to treat electoral correspondence as a priority.

The lawsuit demands that changes made to the courier service (USPS) by CEO Louis DeJoy, appointed in June to the post by Donald Trump, be overturned because they are “illegal.” The coalition responsible for the action alleges that the USPS, an agency of the federal government, has begun to scale back operations under the tutelage of DeJoy, a major donor to the Trump campaign for the 2016 presidential election.