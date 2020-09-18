After latest right-wing extremism scandal: SPD countries consider their own investigation into racism among police – Seehofer continues against it – Politics

In view of the latest right-wing extremism scandal among the police in North Rhine-Westphalia, the chairman of the Conference of Ministers of the Interior, Georg Maier, the department head of Thuringia, has promised an investigation by the SPD-administered states on racism among police officers. The SPD’s interior ministers agreed that they wanted an investigation into allegations of racism in the police force – and “only if necessary,” the SPD politician told the editorial network in Germany.

Maier distinguished himself from Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) who, despite the latest scandal, continues to reject an investigation into racist prejudice among the police, according to a report by the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (“SZ”).

The Thuringian interior minister said, “The sheer number of individual cases is slowly becoming too many.” For the heads of SPD the only question is what the research should look like. What he doesn’t want is “an attitude test” among the officials, Maier said. Therefore, the police unions must be involved in the investigation.

Maier stressed that right-wing extremist activities by police officers must now be “uncompromising and consistent”. This includes exhausting all criminal and disciplinary options. There should not be “the slightest doubt that police officers operate on the basis of the free democratic basic order”.

Seehofer, for his part, told the SZ: “This trial at the police in North Rhine-Westphalia hurts.” However, he is convinced “that the vast majority of our police officers reject such” machinations “. This majority” stands without any doubt about our free and democratic basic order. “

The Federal Minister of the Interior announced that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution will present a report “on this subject” at the end of September. However, this status report on right-wing extremism in the public service was planned for a long time, regardless of current developments.

Allegations of right-wing extremist activities are being made against 30 police officers, mainly from the Essen police headquarters. According to the Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Reul (CDU), all 30 have been suspended, about 14 are the victims of disciplinary proceedings with the aim of decommissioning them, and about 12 are under criminal investigation.

In recent months, right-wing extremist allegations against police officers had already been raised in other states – for example in Hesse in connection with death threats to politicians and other women in public life. (AFP)