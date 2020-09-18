Covid19. Trump announces $ 13 billion in new agricultural aid – Observer

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a new $ 13 billion (€ 10.9 billion) aid package for farmers affected by the pandemic.

As of next week, my administration has pledged to provide additional aid of $ 13 billion […] to help farmers recover from this Chinese virus, ”said the US president, who blames Beijing for the new coronavirus, detected at the end of December in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The announcement was made at a rally in the town of Mosinee, Wisconsin, where Democrats won all presidential elections between 1988 and 2016, the year in which Trump defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

This is the second economic concession the U.S. government has made to farmers, considered Trump’s most loyal voters, to mitigate the effects of the epidemic. In April, the US Department of Agriculture presented a $ 19 billion (€ 16 billion) package to support the agricultural sector, hit by the economic recession. Even before the pandemic arrived in the country, the American agricultural sector was already suffering from the impact of the trade war with China, after Beijing imposed tariffs on products imported from the United States, such as soybeans. and pork.

In March, Trump provided another $ 23.5 billion (nearly € 20 billion) aid package to support farmers in the trade war with China.

Donald Trump is a candidate in the November 3 presidential election and will face Democrat Joe Biden.

The United States is the country with the most confirmed cases of Covid-19 and the most deaths from the disease globally.