What to do with nuclear waste ?: Green boss Habeck criticizes Bavaria in search for a storage place – politics

Green Chairman Robert Habeck criticizes Bavaria’s position on the search for a warehouse. Bavaria was one of the main beneficiaries of nuclear energy. Avoiding a solution is really harmful and cowardly, ‘Habeck told Tagesspiegel. “If Markus Söder, as prime minister, has any sense of responsibility to the entire state, he should publicly call back his environment minister and acknowledge the procedure,” Habeck said.

Bavaria’s Environment Minister Thorsten Glauber (Free Voters) questioned the warehouse search process, which has been running since 2017. “This process will cause unrest in Germany for decades and will cost billions,” he told the “Spiegel”. With Gorleben in Lower Saxony, there is already a well-researched location for a safe and almost ready-to-use warehouse. The key was “withdrawn for political reasons only,” Glauber continued.

Habeck called on the Bavarian state government around Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) not to jeopardize the process. “How do you want to take people along the way if heads of state are already in the way?” Habeck says. “I expect a prime minister to play a constructive role in such a difficult process.”

The Federal Association for Final Storage (BGE) will publish the first interim report on the procedure on 28 September. For the first time, a distinction will be made between regions and suitable sub-areas will be named, which will further examine the disposal of high-level radioactive waste. In Bavaria, the CSU and free voters already wrote in the coalition agreement in 2018: “We are convinced that Bavaria is not a suitable location for a nuclear storage site.” This led to massive criticism nationwide.