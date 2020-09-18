Police Operation for the White House: Trump Wanted to Use Microwave Weapons Against Protesters – Politics

The police operation in Lafayette Square in front of the White House on June 1 was considered too tough from the start. So loud that parliamentarians asked for an investigation.

Especially since the main purpose of the paramilitary operation with tear gas, torches, smoke bombs and batons was to enable President Trump to campaign with the Bible in hand for St. John’s Episcopal Church.

The protesters, who mostly peacefully protested there against racism and police violence after the death of George Floyd, were driven from the public square with much physical violence.

Now a whistleblower is unfolding: the Trump administration has prepared much more extensive measures. According to the Washington Post, Adam DeMarco, a major in the District of Columbia National Guard, reported this to the investigative committee.

Microwave-style weapons with hard-to-control effects

As a liaison officer between the National Guard and the National Park Police responsible for the listed site, he was an eyewitness to the proceedings. At the same time, he was the most senior officer in the National Guard on the ground.

He testifies – under oath – that the command and control team has been authorized to transport 7,000 shells of live ammunition to the capital’s arsenal. And she asked for special weapons to control mass sports.

Purpose of the violent White House police operation: Donald Trump’s campaign appearance with a Bible Photo: Patrick Semansky / AP / dpa

According to the Washington Post, their effects on human bodies are considered so risky that they are not approved for use in war zones. These special devices have a deafening effect and make the skin feel as if the skin is burning. The technical terms for these microwave-like techniques are “Active Denial System” and “Heat Ray”.

DeMarco had made his first statements to the commission of inquiry at the end of July and put pressure on the police leadership. Now he answered questions from Congressmen in writing and in much greater detail. He contradicted the presentation of the situation by which the Trump administration had justified the hard work of the federal police and the military.

He claimed that the security forces should respond to violent criminals who fired off fireworks, started fires and pelted the police with stones and water bottles. The government also claimed to have warned the protesters and given them ample time to evacuate before using violence. These precautions are required by law.

Have the police warned of the required evacuation?

DeMarco said operational management had failed to adhere to these guidelines, according to the Washington Post. They also didn’t have long-range speakers on site to warn such a large crowd that the room had to be vacated. The protests were essentially peaceful.

The Department of Defense rejected DeMarco’s allegations. The questions about the availability of ammunition and special crowd control devices are routine processes in dealing with mass protests.