União Audiovisuel promotes solidarity concerts in Évora in exchange for food products | The music

União Audiovisuel, which provides food support to cultural workers whose work has been affected by Covid-19, is organizing concerts in Évora, this Friday and Saturday, with The Legendary Tigerman, Dead Combo, OMIRI and Duarte.

“Something similar has already happened in Lisbon, at the end of July, with a concert by The Legendary Tigerman, at the Village Undergound, but now this initiative in Évora brings together several shows and several artists, spread over two days of programming”, a underlined Manuel Chambel, of União Audiovisual, at the Lusa agency. According to the official, the Évora concerts are “the biggest event promoted by União Audiovisuel” to date.

The initiative, also organized by the Chamber of Évora and the Society of Education and Training Joaquim António d’Aguiar (EVENING), will take place at the Arena D’Évora and, in addition to the day ticket at a ‘price affordable ”price of five euros, each person in the public is required to carry a bag of non-perishable essential goods.

“None of the artists will charge a fee, they all agreed to do the show only on payment of the fee, as the purpose of the event is to make a mega-collection of food items,” which will then be donated to ” colleagues from the audiovisual industry and those in difficulty ”, underlines Manuel Chambel.

In a document sent to Lusa, União Audiovisuel explained that its exclusive objective is “to help food and art professionals who have had their work canceled or postponed”, during an uncertain period.

“In Alentejo we help just one person, but in Lisbon, Porto, the Algarve and elsewhere, there are a lot more each week. For an unorganized structure like ours, which was born out of camaraderie and solidarity, this support is already starting to take a large part, which has led us to organize, ”said Manuel Chambel.

With the concerts in Évora, “we want to do what we love the most, that is to say shows and organize events, to develop a work that we think is cool and worthy for the public, and at the same time, we want people to have fun and contribute to a noble cause ”, vinca.

During the inaugural concert, this Friday, from 9:30 p.m., the kickoff is given by the fado singer Duarte, with the participation of the group Cantares de Évora, followed by a show of the Dead Combo. The poster for the second and last day begins, also at night, with OMIRI, also accompanied by the group Cantares de Évora, with whom he has already worked. The initiative ends with The Legendary Tigerman and his group.

