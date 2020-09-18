Anger at AfD’s lax attitude: Schäuble warns MPs to comply with corona rules – Politics

Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble has “emphatically” called on MPs to abide by the corona rules. “This is especially true of wearing a mouth and nose cover in all Bundestag properties,” the CDU politician said at the start of the Bundestag session on Friday.

It is justified to disagree about the benefits of wearing the mouth and nose guard and the dangers of the pandemic. “But in a democracy you have to accept majority decisions. Besides, I think it’s a matter of mutual consideration that we all stick to it, ”said Schäuble.

Schäuble, who turned 78 on Friday, said after birthday greetings were sent to him by union leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU): “I have only one wish for the coming year: help us all do our jobs together in these difficult times. as best as possible for our beautiful democracy. “

A lax attitude of the AfD leads to criticism

The anger in the Bundestag is growing that many members of the AfD parliamentary group are ignoring the precautions. The AfD MPs had agreed in a group meeting that each of them would decide for themselves. Some wear masks, others don’t, some only in the elevator, said parliamentary group spokesman Marcus Schmidt. In May, Bundestag Vice-President Petra Pau (left) warned the AfD parliamentary group for demonstrative non-compliance with corona rules.

An AfD Member of Parliament, Norbert Kleinwächter from Brandenburg, and an employee have now been tested positive for the corona virus, a spokesman said when asked. Of those tested after that, eight are now negative and no further positive test results.

AfD MPs support demonstrations against Corona policy. When Schäuble recently thanked the police officers who had defended the Reichstag against a group of Corona skeptics, only the AfD MPs were left sitting. Individual AfD MPs provocatively violate the mask requirement outside the Reichstag. Stephan Brandner provoked a police operation because he did not want to put on a mask all at once.

“The fact that the president’s recommendation is not being applied by many in the AfD parliamentary group is causing us many problems,” said the Union parliamentary group. Many factions do everything they can to comply with hygiene rules. MPs and employees wear masks, offices have introduced a shift system or workplaces are separated by plexiglass windows.

Since the parliamentary groups of the Union and the SPD would be too small if the safety distance were respected, the two groups meet alternately on Tuesdays in the plenum of the Bundestag. For the same reason, the AfD holds its parliamentary group meeting in the hall where the parliamentary group of the Union usually meets.

Britta Hasselmann, the executive of the Green Parliament, calls the behavior of AfD representatives “irresponsible”. “Demonstrating”, most would not wear mouth and nose protection or stand close together. “This endangers the health of workers and MPs and mocks people who wear face masks out of respect for others,” Hasselmann told Tagesspiegel.

Schäuble’s urgent recommendation to be considerate also applies to the AfD. The green politician announced, “If she is unable to be distinctive and considerate, we will propose an obligation to wear mouth and nose protection.”