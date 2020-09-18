Flamengo champion suffers 5-0 defeat at Libertadores – Observer

Flamengo suffered the biggest defeat in its history on Thursday in the reigning Libertadores Cup, when it was beaten 5-0 at the Independiente del Valle stadium.

In the group A third round match of South America’s most important club competition, the Brazilian champion and winner of the Libertadores in 2019, under Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, was “crushed” by the team Ecuadorian.

Moisés Caicedo (40 minutes), Angelo Preciado (49), Gabriel Torres (59), John Jairo Sánchez (81) and Beber Caicedo (92) were the scorers of the rout, which surpassed the worst previous record of “Mengão” in the race, in 1984, against Grêmio (5-1).

It was also the biggest defeat for the Rio de Janeiro team in 11 years, when they lost in 2009, in Brasileirão, against Coritiba, also by 5-0.

Flamengo, who conquered almost everything that was possible with Jorge Jesus – Libertadores Cup, championship, South American Super Cup and Brazilian Super Cup -, at the end of July hired Spanish coach Domenec Torrent, former assistant to Pep Guardiola .

Torrent arrived to replace Jorge Jesus, who renewed with the club, but ended up returning to Portugal and Benfica after paying the termination clause, but did not achieve great results.

In Libertadores, the team suffered the first defeat, in Domenec Torrente’s opener, and are now second, with six points, behind Independiente del Valle, who have won three in three matches.

In the Brazilian league, Flamengo is also far behind the performance of Jorge Jesus, with three losses and two draws in 10 rounds, occupying fifth place.