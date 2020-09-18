Belarusian opposition and Archbishop of Mosul nominated Sakharov Prize – Observer

The democratic opposition in Belarus, the Archbishop of Mosul (Syria), Honduran environmental activists and Polish LGBTI rights are included in the list of MPs’ proposals for the 2020 Sakharov Prize, awarded annually by the European Parliament (EP) .

From this first proposal, of five nominees, a list of three finalists will emerge on the 28th, from which the winner will be chosen, on October 22nd, and the prize will be awarded in December, during the plenary session of the EP, in Strasbourg, France.

In the list, the recent presidential candidate of Belarus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, appears twice: individual proposal and integrated in a representative group of the democratic opposition, the Coordination Council which also includes the writer Svetlana Alexievich, awarded with a Nobel Prize.

Archbishop of Mosul, Najeeb Moussa Michaeel, is another name on the list, proposed by when terrorists from the extremist group Islamic State arrived in the Syrian city in August 2014, for guaranteeing the withdrawal of Christians, Syrians and Chaldeans to Iraqi Kurdistan. and the safeguarding of more than 800 historical manuscripts dating from the 13th to the 19th century.

A group of environmental activists from Guapinol, Guatemala, detained for their participation in a peaceful protest camp against a mining company, whose activity had caused the contamination of the Guapinol and San Pedro rivers and the environmentalist Berta Cáceres, murdered in 2016 , are also part of it. the initial proposal.

Among the nominated candidates are Polish LGBTI activists who founded the Atlas of Hate website in 2019 to map and monitor the various local Polish municipalities that have passed, rejected or left unresolved “ anti-LGBTI resolutions ”, as well as than to distribute information aimed at activists, the media and politicians.

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Conscience, worth 50,000 euros, was created in 1988 and includes, among its laureates, the resistance against apartheid in South Africa Nelson Mandela (1988), the fighter for the independence of Timor -Leste Xanana Gusmão (1999) and Bishop Emeritus of Lubando Zacarias Kamwenho for the peace efforts in Angola (2001).

In 2019, he was assigned to Ilham Tohti, Uyghur human rights defender, professor of economics and defender of Uyghur minority rights in China.

The prize is named after Soviet scientist, dissident and Nobel Peace Prize winner Andrei Sakharov (1921-1989).