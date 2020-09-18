Chief data scientists of all ministries: Chancellery presents data strategy – politics

With its own data strategy, the federal government wants to “significantly increase innovative and responsible data use in Germany”. This is what the design of the Federal Chancellery, which is available to the specialized service “Tagesspiegel Background Digitalization & KI”, provides. The government also sees shortages in itself. “Many authorities lack the understanding and imagination of how the data available in their own field can be used,” the design said. To change that, the Chancellery, all federal ministries and higher federal authorities must have a “Chief Data Scientist” and data analysis teams, similar to the Data Protection Officer. In-house data laboratories are also planned in all ministries, the Federal Research Department wants to test this first.

The draft lists about 150 individual measures that the federal government is already pursuing – or planning to take in the field of data. One focus is how to encourage data sharing without violating people’s privacy or trade secrets. There should be no general obligation to share data, as required by the SPD for example. Rather, it is important to “design the entire data ecosystem so that more data is used and exchanged voluntarily”. For example, “data trustees” will be developed with their own funding program.

Last year, the federal government presented the key points of a data strategy at its digital conference. The effect was delayed due to the corona. The strategy has yet to be agreed between the ministries.