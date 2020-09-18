Ryanair cuts 20% more capacity for October – Observer

Ryanair on Friday announced an additional 20% capacity reduction for October, on top of the 20% reduction already announced in August, due to the impact of “continued changes in travel policies and restrictions” in the Union European.

The Irish airline said in a statement that “the further 20% reduction in October capacity” was made necessary by changes to travel restrictions in the face of the covid-19 pandemic, “many of which are being introduced without prior notice. , undermining the intention of consumers to make reservations in advance ”. Ryanair therefore expects October capacity to drop from 50% to around 40% compared to October 2019 levels.

However, the airline plans to maintain an occupancy rate above 70%.

We are disappointed to reduce our fall capacity from 50% (compared to 2019) to 40%. Customer confidence is undermined by the government’s mismanagement of travel policies, ”a company spokesperson quoted in the statement said.

Ryanair considers that some governments have maintained “excessive and insufficient” travel restrictions since July 1, particularly in Ireland, where the company is based. The carrier argues that, in these countries, “the rates of covid-19 have risen to 50 per 100,000 inhabitants in recent weeks, more than double the rates observed in Germany and Italy, where intra-Community air travel has since been permitted. July 1 “.

Ryanair therefore supports the European Commission’s plan to remove travel restrictions within the European Union (EU), subject only to the analysis of the evolution of covid-19 cases by country and by region.

The company also calls on all member states, “in particular Ireland”, to implement a coordinated approach to enable EU citizens to book their trips securely. “We call on Irish Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to explain why, more than two months later, he still has not implemented any of the 14 recommendations presented on July 7 by the Aviation Working Group”, said the same megaphone.

More than 20 European organizations from the tourism and aviation sectors today called on the European Commission to end the “chaotic situation” of travel restrictions due to covid-19 and to establish a test protocol for the EU.

The call comes in an open letter addressed to the president of the community executive, Ursula von der Leyen, in which the European federations, associations and unions, representing more than 5,000 members, underline the urgency of Brussels to take the head of this process, in the face of the “lack of coordination” and “divergent travel restrictions”, which seriously threaten the jobs of 27 million Europeans.

The letter refers to the most recent data, which shows “a continuous decline in passenger traffic at European airports during the first two weeks of September”, with a decrease of 73%, more marked than that observed at the mid-August (- 65%).