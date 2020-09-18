Messenger app WeChat hit: US government bans Tiktok video platform from Sunday – Politics

According to insiders, US President Donald Trump wants to ban the download of the Chinese short video service TikTok and the messenger app WeChat in the US. An accompanying order will leave Trump on Friday, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency. The ban was due to take effect on Sunday evening.

Then the apps would no longer be available from Apple and Google. However, the instruction could be overridden if TikTok owner ByteDance reaches an agreement on the future of the US operations. According to insiders, this should already be available.

Specifically, US companies Oracle and WalMart and Bytedance’s US shareholders will acquire at least 60 percent of TikTok. This is evidenced by a new draft by the US Treasury Department, which Bytedance has already approved, according to people familiar with the situation.

Now the US president is still missing the green light. If the deal goes like this, ByteDance insiders want to bring the platform, then called TikTok Global, to the US stock exchange. China’s position on the latest proposal is still completely unclear. According to ByteDance, the Beijing government, like Trump, must give its approval.

Trump justifies the threatening TikTok-Aus with concerns about the security of the data of the approximately 100 million users in the US. He fears that information could end up in the hands of the Communist Party. He opposed proposals in which the Chinese continued to hold a majority.

If no agreement is reached, insiders say downloads of the WeChat messenger app from Chinese internet company Tencent and TikTok will be banned, but US companies can continue to do business with WeChat outside the US and Google and Apple can. that continue to offer apps outside of the US.

Current users of the apps would not be targeted. However, many apps become unusable if they cannot be updated for a long time, which in turn has to be downloaded. (Reuters)