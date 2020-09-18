Messenger app WeChat also hit: US government bans Tiktok video platform from Sunday – Politics

US President Donald Trump’s administration is ramping up pressure in the battle for the future of the popular video app TikTok. As of Sunday, it should no longer be possible to download Tiktok and the WeChat chat service in the United States, a Department of Commerce report said on Friday.

Tiktok will also stop working for users in the US from Nov. 12, while it should be for WeChat from Sunday. However, Trump has set a Nov. 12 deadline within which national security concerns can still be dispelled, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.

The US government describes the Tiktok app from the Chinese company Bytedance as a security risk because Chinese authorities could get data from Americans. Tiktok and Bytedance deny this. (dpa)