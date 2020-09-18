Covid19. Spain accuses Chinese hackers of trying to steal information about potential Spanish vaccine – Observer

Worten helps ensure that this information, essential for public knowledge, is open and free for all.

Spain accuses Chinese hackers of stealing information from Spanish centers working on a vaccine against Covid-19. The lawsuit was filed by the Spanish National Intelligence Center (CNI), after a US court accused China of trying to access confidential information through cyber attacks against 11 countries, including Spain .

According to the newspaper El País this Friday, Chinese hackers are at the origin of the cyber attacks. CNI director Paz Esteban says so, confirming that attacks on computer systems have taken place in several countries investigating a potential vaccine. However, this ensures that Secret Services around the world attempt to verify information to ensure systems are waterproof and prevent these attacks, which is not always successful.

The attacks come mainly from China and Russia, and sometimes the perpetrators are state entities, universities and criminal organizations that market the stolen information.

The Spanish newspaper did not disclose the extent or nature of the information stolen. We only know that the computer attack was of Chinese origin.

In July, the US Department of Justice accused two Chinese hackers, Li Xiaoyu and Dong Jiazhi, of attempting to steal information about potential vaccines against the novel coronavirus, developed by government agencies and private companies.

US accuses Chinese hackers of attacking companies developing vaccines

Among the countries targeted by the two hackers are the United States, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Japan, Lithuania, the Netherlands, South Korea, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United Kingdom. ‘Spain.