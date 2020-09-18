Berlin transport policy: the comrades step on the gas policy

Berlin in December 2016: The SPD, Left and Greens sign a coalition agreement with transport policy objectives: “Priority for the environmental network also means redistribution of road space in favor of public transport, cycling and walking. The coalition wants to use the street space more fairly and create even more livable streets and squares. A binding guideline for new city districts provides for “innovative mobility concepts and traffic-calmed design”.

A “comprehensive feasibility study” aims to examine “the introduction of a local transport / infrastructure charge” and “the introduction of a solidarity-based pay-as-you-go financing in local public transport”. They want to “ride the extension of the tram”. An extension of the metro is not mentioned.

Berlin in September 2020: A climate package prepared by the green-led traffic administration is initially signed by the SPD ministries, but then cleared by Prime Minister Michael Müller (SPD) in the Senate.

Increased parking fees – declined

Days later, the highest SPD group circulated a paper rejecting “the planning of urban neighborhoods in general without a private car”, as well as a “BVG compulsory levy” – an option in the climate package; So according to the coalition agreement. And the comrades complain that “the extension of the subway will be delayed until the day of St. Massively increased parking fees – the epitome of fairer use of street space – are strongly rejected.

A year before the date, the SPD opened the election campaign – with the Greens as the main opponent and their way of reorganizing traffic in Berlin as the main topic. The very first sentence indicates that the comrades are after a riot: “The times when mobility was the preserve of a wealthy upper class are long gone – you should think.” Tenor: We don’t do green party politics.

Traffic breakthroughs are hardly to be expected after this show until the election. The SPD says it thinks about the “little people” it so often sings about – something the Greens, who are often fixated on cities and cycling, occasionally question. Whether the SPD will benefit from this is another question. On the one hand, it shows that in 2016 she negotiated badly or paid bad attention. On the other hand, it indicates that it wants to stick to the status quo of car dominance. However, those who appreciate it can opt for the conservative original with the CDU.

The gasoline prices and the BVG ticket prices vary

Admittedly, the SPD is also demanding cheaper BVG tickets. But she does not say where the money should come from. And she does not mention that the gas price is at the level of 2005, while that for a BVG ticket is currently 40 and soon probably 50 percent higher. The parking vignette for residents costs 10.20 euros per year because it corresponds to the 20 D-Mark that was converted into the monetary union 19 years ago.

The value of the area occupied by the car has easily increased tenfold depending on the neighborhood. Given the general conditions – record droughts due to climate change, hundreds of thousands of noise-ravaged residents, proven health damage from particulate matter and nitrogen oxides, increasingly scarce space, lack of exercise as a widespread disease, lack of freedom for children – the most inefficient and climate-damaging way of city ​​transport quite comfortable.

At the same time, the green administration fails with an innovation such as the pop-up cycle paths due to a macabre legal logic: the danger evidence required by the judge is usually provided in the form of accidents with personal injury. It is difficult to prove that potential cyclists would rather take the car than get under the wheels themselves.

So if the SPD wants to do something good for the “little people,” it can help to create a safe space for them outside their home. They are theoretically available – but in practice a car usually stands or drives on them.