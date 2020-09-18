China sends 18 fighter jets near Taiwan on US visit – Observer

On Friday, the Chinese military sent 18 planes, including fighters, to the Taiwan Strait in a large and unusual show of force, coinciding with the visit of a senior US official to Taipei.

Deputy Secretary of State Keith Krach has already met with the Minister of Economic Affairs and the Deputy Prime Minister of Taiwan. He also met with business leaders over lunch and is expected to have dinner with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing. -magnifying glass.

In response to Crash’s visit, the Western Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army conducted combat exercises near the Taiwan Strait, with the aim of intimidating the island, which Beijing regards as its territory, although that it functions as a sovereign state.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said two bombers and 16 Chinese fighters passed through Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang called the exercises “a legitimate and necessary measure, taken in response to the current situation in the Taiwan Strait, to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“The United States and the authorities of the Progressive Democratic Party [partido no poder em Taiwan] have intensified their collusion and often create problems, ”Ren said at a press conference.

In a brief message, West Theater Command said the exercises involved naval and air units in the Taiwan Strait, with the aim of assessing their ability to conduct joint operations.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also defended the measure.

China has “a firm will, complete confidence and sufficient capacity to prevent any external interference and separatist actions by the separatist forces of Taiwan,” warned the ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin. Last August, US Secretary of Health Alex Azar became the most senior US government official to settle in Taiwan since the two sides severed formal ties in 1979, when the United States accepted the “One-China policy”, which assumes that Beijing is the only legitimate government in all Chinese territories. Taipei’s approach is very sensitive for Beijing.

China and Taiwan have lived as two self-governing territories since 1949, when the former Chinese nationalist government took refuge on the island, after defeat in the civil war against the Communists. But China regards Taiwan as a territory under its sovereignty and opposes any form of official interaction between other countries and the island.

These visits are part of a series of initiatives by the Donald Trump administration to strengthen relations with Taiwan, including increasing arms sales and supporting the island’s participation in international forums. Prior to Krach’s arrival, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft had lunch with Taiwan’s top official in New York in a meeting she described as “historic.” The US delegation will attend the ceremony on Saturday in honor of former President Lee Teng-hui, considered the father of Taiwanese democracy and recently deceased, whose ashes will be covered with the national flag.

Analysts say the Chinese military response is a clear message to the United States, with the Chinese side taking similar steps when the US Secretary of Health visited Taipei in August.

“I think the Chinese are using this tool to try to prevent this kind of diplomatic relations between the United States and Taiwan,” said Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at National University of China. Singapore.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing are at the highest level for several decades, in the face of a protracted trade and technology war, the status of Hong Kong or the sovereignty of the South China Sea.