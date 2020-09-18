Parliament approves PS recommendation on social tariff for Internet access | Parliament

A favorable majority allowed the approval of the PS’s recommendation for the creation of a social tariff for Internet access. BE and PCP proposals to extend extraordinary rental protection measures until the end of the year were submitted to the committee without a vote for 60 days.

The draft resolution PS, which proposes a social tariff for Internet access in the same direction as electricity, was approved by the votes of the PS, BE, PSD, CDS, Chega, PAN and the two non-attached deputies . The PCP, the ENP and the Liberal Initiative (IL) opted for abstention.

In Friday’s regimental votes, the bill that creates the extraordinary process of making businesses viable with votes in favor of the PS, PSD, CDS, IL, PAN and unregistered MP Cristina Rodrigues was also generally approved. The Bloco, the PCP and the unregistered deputy Joacine Katar Moreira abstained.

Three other government bills were approved in the three legislative phases (generality, specialty and overall final): one on the legal regime of forced rental; another on the posting of workers in the context of the provision of services; and yet another on the regime applicable to expropriation and the establishment of administrative easements.

The PCP draft resolution to nationalize the Novo Banco was rejected by the PS, the PSD, the CDS, the Chega, the Liberal Initiative and the PAN. In favor of the bloc, the ENP benches, in addition to the PCP itself and the unregistered deputy Joacine Katar Moreira. The Liberal Initiative bill had the same fate, which intended to condition the exercise by the State of the conversion rights issued by Novo Banco to the approval of the Assembly of the Republic.

