Start in the summer of 2021: straw, fork, plate – Bundestag takes plastic ban – politics

The corona crisis has, of course, led to a major plastic renaissance. Also in the Bundestag, at meetings with MPs, the following image can be seen for reasons of virus protection: dozens of plates, each with a buttered pretzel, each covered with several layers of foil. That does not fit at all with the first week of the meeting, which was entirely under the motto ‘Sustainability’. A cumbersome term, but MPs have tried to fill it with life through various laws.

Ban on single-use plastic products

In particular, single-use plastic products should no longer be part of everyday life. Because the EU wants to ban certain single-use plastic products from summer 2021. Now the Bundestag has initiated the relevant German law. The future banned products include cotton buds, cutlery, plates and plastic straws, as well as balloon chopsticks and stir sticks.

Drinking cups and food containers made of Styrofoam are also prohibited. The regulation is due to enter into force on July 3, 2021, the law has yet to be approved by the Federal Council. That is far too little for green and environmental organizations. “The only way out of the plastic crisis is through a real change in packaging,” said Greenpeace spokeswoman Viola Wohlgemuth. “Away from disposable to reusable.”

Greenpeace is demanding a binding timetable from Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) on how to achieve reusable quotas that have already been set. Plastic packaging that cannot be recycled should be banned.

Bettina Hoffmann, environmental policy spokeswoman for the Greens, stressed to the Tagesspiegel: “It is important that we generally produce much less waste, regardless of whether it is plastic, paper or aluminum”. A “reusable offensive” is urgently needed. In her speech in the Bundestag she called for a “revolution in the whole production of goods”.

Regulation against the destruction of returns

On Thursday evening, parliament also voted on an amendment to the Recycling Management Act, the federal waste law. The aim is to transpose EU waste framework directives into German law. On some points, the law goes further than the requirements of the EU: the state wants to act against the destruction of returns with a new “duty of care”.

For cost reasons, online retailers such as Amazon dispose of goods that are as good as new and have been returned, rather than recycling or donating them. The University of Bamberg had researched that about 3.9 percent of returns in Germany are destroyed annually, 20 million items in 2018 alone. Official dealer information is not yet available – that’s about to change.

“Functioning things should not become waste,” says State Secretary Florian Pronold (SPD) of the Environment. Traders should be required by law to create transparency and document how many goods they discard. The aim of the new regulation is to become a “pioneer in the EU”.

In the future, it will be more difficult for retailers to simply throw away intact goods. Photo: dpa / Tom Weller

The duty of care is designed to ensure that retailers do not throw away functional goods, but no sanctions have been imposed so far. The regulation should primarily concern textiles and electronics.

Green MP Bettina Hoffmann described the “actually correct” introduction of a duty of care as an “empty announcement”. As long as there are no specific regulations for implementation, the duty of care remains ineffective and the destruction of usable goods remains legal. The environmental organizations also criticize this.

The government has shown good will with the law, but has not yet had any effect, says Michael Jedelhauser of the Naturschutzverbund Deutschland (NABU). “It would be good if we took sanctions,” says Florian Pronold. However, in consultation with the Union, the bill did not go beyond the transparency requirement. In a next step, Pronold expects sanctions for retailers who fail to disclose their destruction of returns.

Cleaning costs for manufacturers

Also regulated in the amendment: manufacturers of single-use plastic items or cigarettes will have to pay the cleaning costs in the future. Municipalities would spend 700 million euros a year cleaning streets and parks from plastic objects, Pronold says. How exactly manufacturers should be included in the cost remains to be clarified. The state also commits to purchasing environmentally friendly and giving preference to recyclable products.

Higher collection rates for batteries

As part of Sustainability Week, the Bundestag also passed an amendment to the Battery Act, which aims to ensure fairer competitive conditions for take-back systems. The collection rate will be increased from 45 to 50 percent. The Greens and Left have called for more efforts, for example for a deposit system or new rules for taking back e-bike batteries. All projects still have to pass the Federal Council.

Easier return of electronic waste

On Wednesday there was also an amendment to the law on electrical and electronic equipment. Minister of the Environment Schulze wants to improve the recycling of electrical appliances. If supermarkets sell electrical appliances, buyers there should also be able to return their old electrical appliances in the future if they are no more than 50 centimeters long.