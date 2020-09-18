Brussels confirms its COVAX membership and concludes a second vaccine purchase contract – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all.

The European Commission confirmed this Friday its participation in the COVAX mechanism for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines at affordable prices and signed a second contract for the acquisition of 300 million doses of vaccine.

According to a statement, the contract between pharmaceutical companies Sanofi-GSK and the European Commission entered into force on Friday for the acquisition by the 27 Member States of the European Union (EU) of 300 million doses of the vaccine they are developing for Covid-19, the second of its kind signed by Brussels.

Sanofi and GSK will also seek to deliver a significant portion of their vaccine supply on time through collaboration with the Global Vaccine Access Mechanism Covid-19 (COVAX) – the vaccine pillar for accelerating access to vaccines. ways to tackle COVID-19 for low- and middle-income countries.

The Commission has already signed a contract with AstraZeneca and continues to discuss similar agreements with other vaccine manufacturers (Johnson & Johnson, CureVac, Moderna and BioNTech), with which it has concluded exploratory discussions.

Within COVAX, as part of a joint effort between the European Commission and the 27 EU Member States, Team Europe will provide an initial amount of 230 million euros in cash via a loan from the European Bank of investment, supported by the same amount guarantees provided by the EU budget.

A contribution of 230 million euros equates to reserves or purchase options of 88 million doses and the EU would transfer them to eligible countries under the Advanced Market Commitment (AMC).

This contribution is complemented by € 170 million in financial guarantees from the EU budget.

Sanofi and GSK are developing a recombinant vaccine for Covid-19, using innovative techniques from both companies.

Sanofi will provide its Covid-19 protein S antigen, based on recombinant DNA technology.

GSK will contribute its adjuvant technology, which is especially important in a pandemic situation, as it can reduce the amount of protein needed per dose of vaccine, allowing more doses of the vaccine to be produced and thus help protect more people.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already killed more than 943,000 people worldwide since December last year, including 1,888 in Portugal.