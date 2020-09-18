Scholz does not want to ‘save’ in the crisis: federal government plans new debt of 96.2 billion euros for 2021 – Politics

Werner Gatzer has been celebrated for years as the architect of the “black zero”: in 2014, for the first time in 45 years, a household with no new debts was established to ease the burden on future generations. The “zero” was there until 2019, when Corona came in and became the federal finance ministry’s budget state secretary, a die-hard fan of 1, FC Köln, the architect of the household with the biggest new debt in the post-war period. history.

The figures of the draft federal budget for 2021 by Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD) were announced on Friday. According to Article 115 of the Basic Law, the debt brake must be suspended again due to an “extraordinary emergency”, requiring a 2/3 majority in the Bundestag.

Because next year due to the economic and fiscal slump, a further 96.2 billion euros net will have to be borrowed – almost 100 billion euros. This is how Gatzer and his experts calculated it. A total of € 413.4 billion is planned for spending, with the expiration of economic stimulus packages, spending should drop to € 393.3 billion by 2024.

The new debt of 96.2 billion euros in the coming year is needed “in order not to save in the crisis”, according to the Ministry of Finance. “Positive: we have more than halved it compared to the current year.” In 2020 this amounts to a record amount of around 218 billion euros.

The worst recession of the post-war period is looming

This year, the Corona crisis threatens Germany with the worst recession of the post-war period. However, from an opposition’s point of view, the new debt is deliberately held sumptuous, the real fall in money won’t come until after the federal election in 2021, when the new government has to say where to cut in the 2022 budget.

The stated goal is for the debt brake to be met again from 2022, but for that to happen, the economy would need to grow rapidly again and increase tax revenues accordingly. The FDP’s housekeeper Otto Fricke calls the budget “a pure election campaign budget” with no clear proposals for spending limits. Scholz will run for chancellor of the SPD, but should he belong to the next government, there shouldn’t be much left to divide after the election. After all, the debt brake must not and must not be permanently suspended.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The ministry estimates the need for financial policy measures for 2022 at 9.9 billion euros, 16.4 billion euros in 2023 and 16.2 billion euros in 2024. Next Wednesday, the federal cabinet will draw up the budget for 2021 and the financial planning for the medium term. to Solve in 2024. The Bundestag and Bundesrat should complete the plan by mid-December.

After the measures of the economic and crisis management packages have cost around € 105 billion in the current year, an additional € 34 billion will be made in 2021 to update and implement new measures – provided the economy recovers slowly and no new corona is needed. -Lockdown. The budget is based on the assumption that next year’s economic growth will be 4.4 percent. “Pre-crisis levels should be reached in the first half of 2022,” said the ministry.

Pension as the largest expenditure item

The largest “normal” item in the new federal budget will again be payments to statutory pension insurance with approximately 106.1 billion euros in 2021. Transport investments will amount to approximately 18.6 billion euros in 2021. The Treasury Department announced in view of Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) said: “It will be a sporting task for him to spend everything.”

Green budget expert Sven-Christian Kindler misses more “clear and sustainable investment obligations in climate protection and digitization”. There is also a lack of a concept to preserve the inner cities with their variety of shops and bars. “Self-employment, event management, too many industries and areas fall through the utility grid,” Kindler laments.

“Olaf Scholz lacks an investment strategy for the future. Where the investments go is almost left to chance. “The most important principle for spending money may initially stabilize economically,” but that makes it unsuitable for the future. “