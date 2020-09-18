TikTok and WeChat banned in US from Sunday – Observer

* In update

Threatened, respected. Donald Trump will even ban the Chinese application of TikTok short videos as well as the WeChat messaging application, from the same country. As of Sunday, users residing in the United States will not be able to install either. The order, signed by the US Department of Commerce on Friday, prevents the download of these applications from official Google and Apple stores from next Sunday, September 20, according to Reuters.

Thus, it is prohibited “for any service to distribute or maintain the WeChat or TikTok mobile applications, the constituent code or the updates of the applications via an online mobile application store in the United States”, reads in order. The stake, according to the administration of Donald Trump, is the “national security” of the country.

According to the news agency, this order could be canceled before Sunday, if TikTok concludes once and for all the agreement it is negotiating with the American company Oracle, which it has chosen to be its “technology partner. ” to USA. In the race for Chinese candidates, there was still the giant Microsoft.

Oracle beats Microsoft to become TikTok’s “technology partner” in the US