Verena Pausder in portrait: she can’t do anything – economics

When she got what she wanted, another thing had to come. It’s always been that way. Even though she was small. Have fun quickly, Verena, she often heard her parents say. Let the other kids win by hitting the pot! Be patient! She couldn’t.

Verena Pausder has more make-up than usual because of the mask. She was having breakfast in front of the TV in the morning. It’s 1:00 PM She’s wearing a red blouse and eating a salad with pieces of avocado on her side because she hasn’t had one yet. What he has been trying for years is suddenly of the greatest concern.

Digital policy, regulation, artificial intelligence: briefing on digitization and AI. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

This 41-year-old man wants to advance digital education in Germany. So far, she’d felt the reaction: What he’s doing is nice, definitely not unimportant. But dear: there are more pressing issues! In the spring, when millions of children had to be trained overnight at home, that changed. The parents were desperate. Teacher. Verena Pausder was recently at the “Hart aber fair”. At the table with the Minister of the Family. She is now listening.

“At the moment, we are only dealing with digital infrastructure so that everyone has access to the Internet, a computer and an e-mail address,” he says. It’s far from content. On the topic of media maturity. “Why isn’t there a video in the classroom about social media trends – and thinking about it: Is it someone’s opinion or is it facts?” A: Are they true? “

Everything just shouldn’t be normal. As in the old days

The transition to digital teaching was much worse in Germany than in other countries. Only once for every tenth student did it succeed without any problems. This is the result of a representative survey of parents in Germany, Australia, Great Britain, Italy, Canada, Mexico and Singapore. In this comparison of education systems, Germany was in last place. The study was conducted on behalf of the American technology company Citrix. This is not surprising for Verena Pausder. It would avenge how extremely digitized the country has fallen asleep in this country. Therefore, everything should not return to normal. As in the old days.

In 2012, Verena Pausder founded the company “Fox and Sheep”, which develops applications for preschool children. In 2016, it launched its first digital workshop, where school classes learn to program, build robots and create animated films. In the afternoon there are courses for parents, grandparents and teachers. At the end of last year, it completely sold both companies. It was a long planned date. She was 40 years old and worked for 20 years. Time for something new.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick über die Corona-Entwicklung in Ihrem Berliner Kiez. In unseren Tagesspiegel-Bezirksnewslettern berichten wir über die Krise und die Auswirkungen auf Ihre Nachbarschaft. Kostenlos und kompakt: leute.tagesspiegel.de.]

Verena Pausder wanted to take a break and think about her thoughts. When schools closed, Verena Pausder set up a home education website to present tools and applications, recommend initiatives and provide practical tips for home teaching. Hundreds of thousands called to the site. A hackathon took place in June, which she helped launch. There were 216 solutions developed for the new school year between attendance and home learning. Implementation in progress.

Strict rules for smartphones apply to their children

Where does such a tireless creature come from? Inability to do anything? In her hometown of Bielefeld, her birth name Delius means a business family dating back to 1722. When she grew up, her father ran a textile company. Her mother was also a businesswoman. News Verena Pausder grew up with: Don’t talk so much, do better! Nothing comes out of nowhere! Her parents took care of the work. Because of this, it was not always possible to take it anywhere. If she had a football tournament, often no one watched. That didn’t always please her. But independently.

Use digital devices even more often? I wish the children could play in the woods as they did a long time ago. For some, Verena Pausder is a bad guy. But it’s not about children hovering on social networks. They should learn to use programs and the Internet properly. “Smartphones have to stay in the backpack at school,” he says. “The child doesn’t carry a book and reads it in an hour.”

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Verena Pausder has three children. Strict rules apply to them. During the Corona, older boys were allowed to consume media for one hour a day. A ten-year-old is now allowed one hour three times a week and one hour on the weekends. The twelve-year-old has had a cell phone since his last birthday. He is allowed to spend an hour and a half on Whatsapp and Tiktok every day. The exception would be if they were producing something creative, shooting and editing a music video – or programming with Scratch.

Many people are afraid of the many changes that go hand in hand with digitization. Resist it. Verena Pausder is not moving fast enough.

Germany is absorbed in its prosperity

What she wanted to do in peace this year: write a book. Verena Pausder signed the contract in November. It almost didn’t show up. “I first went into shock in March,” he says. “How should I care for the future when I can no longer capture the present?” Then she began to write. “It should not be non-fiction with 48 cited studies and footnotes.” It should be a speech. “

This is a Germany that is too depressed, too indifferent and too shrouded in its old prosperity. “We got stuck in our heads between 83 and 97 and we were thinking about cars and machines,” writes Verena Pausder. The rise of the food supplier Delivery Hero in the Dax shows how the economy is currently changing. How strong are digital business models.

What “new country” does he imagine? That’s the title of her book, which came out this week. Verena Pausder describes a world of work in which work makes sense and superiors trust their employees. In which someone can flexibly choose when and where to work. Teams are diverse and work-family compatibility isn’t as damn difficult as it is now. There is a new type of society that is committed to sustainability. Digital Ministry. Young people sitting on the advisory board of a company. Women and men have the same opportunities.

As Verena Pausder writes, it is clear how much pious desire is behind it. In April, Jennifer Morgan has to leave SAP in April. She was the first woman to lead the Dax group and led the company as a couple. Verena Pausder interprets the decision as follows: “If there is a crisis, then a man.”

How soon he observes differences. There are far fewer girls registered in digital workshops. At the age of 13 or 14, most of them were hardly interested in technology. From their point of view, the interests and courses for advanced would decide at school who will later get into the well-paid sectors. Who will be the boss.

She was looking for her own way. I didn’t find him at first

Verena Pausder started playing football when she was five. She had to run more than the boys, as she says, she had to offer herself, but when she scored, she was taken seriously. It shapes them to this day.

Which idea from the book should become a reality first? “I would implement a resident politician program.” For example, entrepreneurs would switch to politics for two years and work for a member of the Bundestag. On the contrary, there could be a mandatory internship for business policy makers. “

The third federal president, Gustav Heinemann, was her great-grandfather. Johannes Rau, who later also held office, her aunt’s husband. Can you do anything ordinary at all? Verena Pausder says: Yes. You have 15 cousins ​​with very different life paths. But he also says, “I was the first grandchild, so I focused on him. Maybe that’s why I was looking for my own way. “She did not find him at first.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten. Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

Her first shop was a sushi bar. Shortly afterwards, she wanted to open a salad bar. Which never happened. In her book, Verena Pausder writes of failure as an opportunity. Which is easy when you’re successful.

The businessman is married for the second time. As a single child with two children and a full-time job, she sometimes stood in front of a mirror in the evening and asked herself: Am I doing justice? Is that too much of my show? Am I doing this just for myself – or for whom else? She wouldn’t be perfect, says Verena Pausder, she doesn’t want to look like that. “Factions make a person more real, more complete,” he says. Her mother was there yesterday to take care of the children and wanted to cook something tonight. There was nothing there. “If you know me well, you probably sometimes think: You can talk about digital education, but you can’t buy fresh bread.”

Verena Pausder was 22 years old when she began an internship at Munich Re. In her third week, she handed over an eight-page booklet about what should be done differently. Answer: We understand that you are young, but relax. 19 years have passed since then – and there is still this unrest. Will she be satisfied one day? He can’t imagine it.