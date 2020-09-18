Writer and journalist Winston Groom, author of ‘Forrest Gump’ | Literature

He wrote the 1986 book that eight years later Robert Zemeckis would turn into one of the biggest blockbusters of 1994, devouring six Oscars and making almost as much box office money as The Lion King. Winston Groom, former journalist and author of the Forrest Gump novel, died this Wednesday at the age of 77.

Born in Washington, the novelist spent much of his adolescence in the state of Alabama, where he studied. After a brief stint in the US military between 1965 and 1967 – a stint that would include a stint in Vietnam between 1966 and 1967 – Groom worked as a reporter for the Washington Star newspaper.

The author would give up journalism to pursue a literary career, signing in 1978 Better Times Than These, his first novel. A book about shotgun makers whose lives – and whose patriotism – suffered several twists and turns during the Vietnam War, Better Times Than These ended up functioning as a sort of prelude to Conversations with the Enemy (1982), which follows the story of an American soldier fleeing Vietnam and prisoner of war camp, only to return home and be arrested for desertion 14 years later.

Forrest Gump is still considered one of the great classics of North American cinema DR

Soon after, Groom returned to Alabama and began writing Forrest Gump, which was not an immediate success for the author. It was with the adaptation by Robert Zemeckis, which awarded Tom Hanks an Oscar for Best Leading Actor and one of his most recognizable characters, that the book became a bestseller, selling for 1.7 million copies worldwide. Groom’s renewed interest in the literary body – which had previously been nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for non-fiction in 1984 for Conversations with the Enemy – would lead the novelist to write Gump and Co., a 1995 sequel that explains the The life of Forrest in the 80s. “Never let anyone make the story of your life. Whether they’re right or wrong, it doesn’t matter, ”the first page of the book reads.

The book contains many intentional grammatical errors that illustrate the cognitive difficulties of the “warm drug” immortalized by Hanks on the big screen. The possibility of a film adaptation of Gump and Co. was also put on the table, but plans would eventually be postponed indefinitely due to September 11 – the script for the sequel was submitted on September 9, 2001, one day. before the attack on the Twin Towers.

In addition to his work in the field of fiction, Groom would also write about political history (and the history of armed conflict) in the United States. The Allies: Roosevelt, Churchill, Stalin and the Improbable Alliance that Won World War II, published in 2018, was his last book.

“I am very sad to learn that Alabama has lost one of its most gifted writers,” Kay Ivey, Governor of Alabama, wrote on social media yesterday. “Although to this day he is best remembered for creating Forrest Gump, Winston Groom was a talented journalist and recognized author of American history.” The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

