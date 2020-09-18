António Carlos Cortez wins Ruy Belo award with “Jaguar” | Books

The poetry book Jaguar, by António Carlos Cortez, won the Ruy Belo literary prize this year, for its “structural coherence” and for revealing a “quantitative leap” compared to the author’s work, announced this Friday the promoters of the initiative.

The winner of the Ruy Belo Prize demonstrates a “structural coherence of volume, evident in the way in which the different imaging centers he explores are unfolding in a dazzling way”, indicates the press release issued by the municipality of Sintra, which promotes price. The prize jury also considered António Carlos Cortez’s book as “a remarkable qualitative leap compared to [sua] work “, who sees the” poem as a terrible hunt “.

Jaguar, published in 2019 by Don Quixote, consists of 48 prose poems, which address topics such as the end of the language, the music of Philip Glass, the poetry of Jim Morrison, the blood of Ian Curtis, the war , Vietnam, literature and views of Rimbaud.

Born in Lisbon in 1976, the author is also an essayist and poetry critic. His work includes titles such as Poetics with Diction, The Concrete Pain, Wounded Animals and The Black Name.

The prize jury, designed to reward a poetic work published during the 2018/19 biennium, analyzed a total of 26 works. José Manuel Mendes, from the Portuguese Association of Writers, Ricardo Gil Soeiro, from the Portuguese Association of Literary Critics, and João Rodil, from the Municipality of Sintra, composed the jury that evaluated the works.

The Ruy Belo Literary Prize has already awarded, in previous editions, António Ramos Rosa, Artur do Cruzeiro Seixas, Fernando Guimarães, Manuel de Freitas and Rui Lage. This prize aims to stimulate and stimulate literary creation and to honor the poet of País Possível and The Housing Problem, who lived in the municipality of Sintra.

The award ceremony is scheduled for September 30, at 12 noon, at Paços do Concelho, Sintra.

In the last edition, in 2018, the Ruy Belo Prize was awarded to the writer Rui Laje, for the book Estrada Nacional, published in 2016.

