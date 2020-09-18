US Says Hezbollah Has Weapons, Ammonium Nitrate Spread Across Europe | Lebanon

US State Department for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales said the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah had in recent years stockpiled weapons and shipments of ammonium nitrate in several European countries, citing the Spain and France, as examples. Italy, Greece and Switzerland. According to the United States, Hezbollah’s goal is to have the capacity to carry out terrorist attacks in Europe under the orders of Iran.

According to Nathan Sales, the Hezbollah operation began in 2012 and uses Belgium as a gateway to deliver shipments to their destinations. Ammonium nitrate – the chemical compound that triggered the explosion in the port of Lebanon in August – was transported across Europe in ice packs from first aid kits, the US official said.

“We have reason to believe the activity is still ongoing,” Nathan Sales said in a press conference over the phone on Thursday, hours after raising the case for the first time at a table. round to the committee. American Jew.

“As of 2018, ammonium nitrate was still suspected in Europe, possibly Greece, Italy and Spain,” said the Trump administration’s counterterrorism coordinator. “Why did Hezbollah store ammonium nitrate on European soil? The answer is clear: to be able to carry out terrorist attacks when their masters in Tehran deem it necessary.

Ammonium nitrate is one of the most widely used fertilizers in agriculture and, by itself, is not explosive – it is an oxidizer that intensifies combustion and can explode when in use. contact with other fuels or with sources of heat, hence it is also used in the manufacture of explosives.

Lebanese President Michel Aun said 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate had been stored for more than six years in the port of Lebanon. Faced with increasing pressure from the Lebanese population and complaints about widespread corruption in the country, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had to go public to deny the group’s responsibility for the August 4 explosion.

“We have nothing at the port: no weapons depot, no missile depot, no hunting rifles, no bombs, no bullets, no ammonium nitrate,” Nasrallah said a few days after the explosion, in a report. speech broadcast on television.

Pressure on the European Union

Nathan Sales’s statements are part of a campaign of American pressure to get the European Union to agree to classify the entire Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah as a terrorist organization – and not just, as is currently the case, its armed wing.

Hezbollah is composed of a political branch, which has 13 deputies in the Lebanese Parliament (the Bloc loyal to the Resistance); and a Shiite militia backed by Iran. Its history of armed struggle against the State of Israel has earned it recognition in several countries in the Middle East, but its entry into the Syrian war alongside Iran and Russia in support of Bashar al-Assad, weakened his support both in Lebanon and in the region.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Taking advantage of this context, the United States is trying to convince more countries to classify all of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. In April, Germany took this step, after the UK in 2019; but overall, the European Union continues to make a distinction between the political arm of Hezbollah and the armed wing.

“We are encouraging more countries around the world to do the same, that is, to reject the misconception that there is a distinction between the so-called political wing of Hezbollah and its terrorist activities,” he said. Nathan Sales said Thursday. “What we are asking is that more countries designate [como organização terrorista] all of Hezbollah. “

Also on Thursday, the United States announced another round of sanctions against officials and companies linked to Hezzbollah, in an attempt to limit its ability to finance overseas. Those targeted are Sultan Khalifa As’ad, who the United States claims is a member of the executive council of the Shiite group; and Arch Consulting and Myanmar Construction, both based in Lebanon.

continue reading