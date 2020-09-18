Controversial Brexit Law in London: There is a lot of resistance in the House of Lords – politics

Iain Duncan Smith is considered a hardliner by the British Conservatives. Last February, shortly after Brexit, he declared that the EU was on its way to becoming “the sick man in the world”. The former chairman of the ruling party in London said the community of 27 EU countries is over-regulated and economically weak.

At the time, Duncan Smith could not have foreseen that the Corona crisis would plunge Britain into its worst economic crisis in 300 years. But anyone who thinks Duncan Smith would appear meek given the devastating numbers is wrong.

The Tory politician’s latest tirade is directed against Joe Biden. The US presidential candidate had stated that, given London’s looming violation of international law, Britain could not count on the much-anticipated free trade agreement with the US – provided Biden wins the presidential election in November.

Commenting on this, Duncan Smith said, “We don’t need lessons on the Northern Ireland Peace Treaty from Mr. Biden.” The 1998 Good Friday Agreement ended a decade-long civil war in Northern Ireland and opened the borders between Northern Ireland and the rest of the Emerald Isle.

In accordance with the Good Friday Agreement, Biden had demanded that Britain avoid a “hard border” in what was once a civil war region. However, this principle could be shaken if UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson were to push his controversial Internal Market law through parliament.

EU exit treaty aims to avoid “hard border” in Ireland

The proposed law, which sparked violent EU protests, is in stark contrast to the EU exit treaty signed by Johnson. The Single Market Act aims to allow goods and services to be transferred without control between Great Britain and Northern Ireland after January 1, 2021. At this point, Great Britain is leaving the EU internal market and customs union at the end of the current transition phase.

However, the current Withdrawal Agreement allows controls between both sides of the Irish Sea within the UK in certain cases. The reason: The exit agreement stipulates that the rules of the EU internal market will continue to apply in Northern Ireland. This precaution is designed to ensure that even if checks are no longer carried out on the Island of Ireland in the future.

Johnson can count on a majority of 80 MPs

The third reading of the law will take place early next week in the House of Commons in London. Johnson can count on a majority of 80 MPs in the lower house. But even if the Single Market Act gets through in the House of Commons, the British Prime Minister cannot sit back and relax. Because in the upper house, which also has to give its approval, there is considerable resistance.

The House of Lords in London must also approve the Single Market Act. Photo: AFP

The House of Lords cannot prevent legislative proposals, but it can delay the passage and propose changes.

One of the House of Lords members who is extremely critical of Johnson’s law to annul the EU Withdrawal Treaty is the conservative William Hague. The former Secretary of State argues that Britain could not criticize the leadership in Beijing over its controversial security law if London itself were to violate international law with the Internal Market law.