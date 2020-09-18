European Commission presents action plan to tackle the roots of racism – Observer

The European Commission on Friday presented an action plan against racism aimed at tackling the root of the problem within the next five years and providing for the development of national strategies, among other measures.

The plan – aiming to “fight against stereotypes and tackle the problem at its root”, underlined, during a press conference, the commissioner in charge of equality, Helena Dalli – foresees the presentation, the year next, a report on the Racial Equality Directive, which will be followed by possible legislative proposals by 2022.

Brussels is also planning the appointment of a coordinator for the fight against racism, “who will be a very strong, qualified and respected personality”, declared the European Commissioner for Values ​​and Transparency, Vera Jourova.

The coordinator will liaise with people from racial or ethnic minorities and interact with Member States, the European Parliament, civil society, universities and the European Commission to strengthen policy responses to racism.

The fight against racism also passes to the “ Von der Leyen Commission ” for equitable police action and protection, the 27 being encouraged to step up their efforts to prevent discriminatory attitudes of law enforcement officials and credibility of the work of the police in the fight against hate crimes. At national level, Member States are encouraged to adopt national action plans against racism and racial discrimination by the end of 2022. At the end of 2021, the Commission, in collaboration with national experts, will compile the basic principles for developing effective national action plans and will present a first progress report by the end of 2023.

The action plan includes other measures, including raising awareness of racial and ethnic stereotypes and their fight, with the help of the media, education, culture and sport, as well as improving the collection data disaggregated by ethnic or racial origin.

The EU executive will also name the European city or cities of inclusion and diversity each year and organize an anti-racism summit in spring 2021.