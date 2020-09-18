Around 6,000 migrants are already in the new Lesvos camp – Observe

Some 6,000 of the more than 12,000 migrants displaced by the fire in the Moria camp on the island of Lesvos are already in the new camp, Greek officials said on Friday, adding that 157 migrants had tested positive for the new coronavirus. .

“Six thousand people entered the field, 157 have tested positive” for the new coronavirus, Alexandros Ragavas, a spokesperson for the Greek Migration Ministry, told the media.

Since the fire on the evening of September 8-9, the approximately 12,000 people who lived in unsanitary conditions in the Moria camp – “a disgrace for Europe” according to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) – lived on the edge of roads and supermarket parking lots. Many migrants were reluctant to enter the camp, fearing that they would be stranded again, as they had been for months in the Moria migrant camp.

However, a police operation on Thursday and the threat that the applications of asylum seekers leaving the camp will not be processed by the authorities prompted several thousand refugees to enter the new camp, located on the same island of Lesvos.

Upon arrival, everyone tested for the new coronavirus and two quarantine zones were set up. This new emergency camp will have the capacity to accommodate 8,000 to 10,000 people, according to estimates, broken down in particular by nationality.

The former Moria camp, where violence, theft and clashes raged – at least seven migrants died there in clashes in 2020 – began to be demolished by machines today, according to a news agency correspondent. AFP.

The huge Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, erected five years ago at the height of the migration crisis, was completely destroyed by fire between September 8 and 9. Six young Afghans are suspected of being involved in the disaster, four of whom were charged in Lesbos with arson, incitement to violence and illegal use of force. Two other 17-year-old suspects had already been transferred to the mainland in a group of 400 unaccompanied minors from Moria, but will be returned to the prosecution at a later date, a judicial source said.